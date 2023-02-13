The Gin Explorers Club festival makes its way to Delhi

After raising the roof in Bangalore and Mumbai, The Gin Explorers Club is returning to Delhi for a two-day long festival. The last four editions of this unique gin festival in Delhi were quite successful, so a lot is expected from this year as well. From a remarkable theme to amazing gin brands, you have too many reasons to be a part of this celebration.

Gear up for a juniper-fuelled exploration of the coolest gins at the Gin Explorers Club festival

The Gin Explorers Club started in 2018 and has been organising the gin festival in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi ever since. Along with good vibes and delicious gins, several well-known restaurants also gather under one roof to serve tasty meals. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming event.

The Gin Explorers Club festival: Theme, venue, date & ticket price

The festival will take place on March 4 (Saturday) and March 5 (Sunday). The theme for the event is The Gin Explorers Club – Mythical Edition, which celebrates all things fantasy, revving up the imagination.

Venue: JLN Stadium, Gate No. 14, H6PP+P2V, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar

Timings: 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Ticket prices: Starting from INR 1000

Buy your tickets here.

What to expect at the event?

Sip on cocktails made with the finest selection of international and homegrown gins. And while you feel a little tipsy, get grooving on performances from an exciting line-up of artists (which will be announced soon). Find pop-ups of your favourite restaurants and experience the best of the city’s flavours.

Participating brands at the gin festival

Expect plenty of Copa glasses with exciting gin cocktails – courtesy of homegrown and international brands like Bulldog, Greater Than, Hendrick’s, Jade Forest, Jaisalmer, Roku, Samsara, Schweppes, Stranger & Sons, Tanqueray and more.

All Images: Courtesy Gin Explorers Club/Instagram