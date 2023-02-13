facebook
The Gin Explorers Club festival makes its way to Delhi
13 Feb 2023 09:42 PM

The Gin Explorers Club festival makes its way to Delhi

Ananya Swaroop

After raising the roof in Bangalore and Mumbai, The Gin Explorers Club is returning to Delhi for a two-day long festival. The last four editions of this unique gin festival in Delhi were quite successful, so a lot is expected from this year as well. From a remarkable theme to amazing gin brands, you have too many reasons to be a part of this celebration.

Gear up for a juniper-fuelled exploration of the coolest gins at the Gin Explorers Club festival

Gin Festival in Delhi
Fun activities at the gin festival

The Gin Explorers Club started in 2018 and has been organising the gin festival in Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi ever since. Along with good vibes and delicious gins, several well-known restaurants also gather under one roof to serve tasty meals. Here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming event.

The Gin Explorers Club festival: Theme, venue, date & ticket price

Gin Explorers Club
Enjoy delicious cocktails at the event

The festival will take place on March 4 (Saturday) and March 5 (Sunday). The theme for the event is The Gin Explorers Club – Mythical Edition, which celebrates all things fantasy, revving up the imagination.

Venue: JLN Stadium, Gate No. 14, H6PP+P2V, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar
Timings: 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm.
Ticket prices: Starting from INR 1000

Buy your tickets here.

What to expect at the event?

Gin Explorers Club
Explore new international and homegrown brands at the festival

Sip on cocktails made with the finest selection of international and homegrown gins. And while you feel a little tipsy, get grooving on performances from an exciting line-up of artists (which will be announced soon). Find pop-ups of your favourite restaurants and experience the best of the city’s flavours.

Participating brands at the gin festival

Gin Explorers Club
Sip on Stranger & Son drinks at the event

Expect plenty of Copa glasses with exciting gin cocktails – courtesy of homegrown and international brands like Bulldog, Greater Than, Hendrick’s, Jade Forest, Jaisalmer, Roku, Samsara, Schweppes, Stranger & Sons, Tanqueray and more.

All Images: Courtesy Gin Explorers Club/Instagram

Gin Delhi Gins Delhi Cocktails
Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
