81st Golden Globe Awards 2024: Here’s how to watch all the glamourous action live

A glamorous lead in to the awards season — the 81st Golden Globe Awards (2024) has kicked off in Hollywood. On the itinerary are extravagant red-carpet looks, humorous bits, and a whole lot of winning — some expected, others surprising. Here’s how you can tune in on the action in India.

Since 1944, the finest movies and TV shows — American and international — have been celebrated in a star-studded and prestigious ceremony featuring a gold handheld statue. And although its founding body (read, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association) is now defunct — The Golden Globe Awards are back for their 81st (2024) edition in full force. Festivities kicked off on January 7, Sunday at Beverly Hills, California — with live streaming occurring across the globe currently (January 8). Most recently, Oppenheimer took home the title of the Best Motion Picture (Drama) while Succession was crowned the Best Television Series (Drama). Here’s all about how you can watch it.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards (2024) is streaming live on Lionsgate Play

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the awards are available to stream live exclusively on Lionsgate Play. In addition to this, viewers can tune into YouTube TV as well. The show will go on for three hours and is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy. BBC quotes him saying, “I’m so excited to be hosting… This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!” The phrase translates to ‘I love you.’ The line-up of presenters include Dua Lipa, Oprah Winfrey, Florence Pugh, Kevin Costner, Simu Liu, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Ben Affleck, and Will Ferrel.

This year’s Golden Globes is doing things differently

For its 81st edition this 2024 — the Golden Globes has added two new categories. This includes Cinematic And Box Office Achievement and Best Performance By A Stand-Up Comedian On Television. Besides this, 25 of the competitive categories will feature six instead of five nominees and the lifetime achievement awards have been done away with.

Besides this, the voting body has changed as well. Over 300 entertainment journalists from recognised international media organisations across 75 countries are now a part of the voting body. Of these 47 percent are female with 60 percent self-identifying as racially and ethnically diverse: 26.3 percent Latinx, 13.3 percent Asian, 11 percent Black, and 9 percent Middle Eastern.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Golden Globes the same as Oscars?

While the Golden Globes are separate from the Academy Awards (Oscars), the former is believed to set the stage for the latter.

– What is the meaning of Golden Globe Awards?

The Golden Globes celebrate excellence in movies and TV shows — American and international — through a star-studded and prestigious ceremony complete, with a gold handheld statue.