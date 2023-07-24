Good Vibes Festival 2023 officially cancelled following controversial incident involving The 1975

Good Vibes Festival 2023 has officially been cancelled following a tirade involving English pop rock band The 1975 last night (21 July).

One of 2023’s most highly-anticipated events for Malaysian music lovers has been to put an end earlier than expected. The festival, which had kicked off only a day prior, was set to run for three days at the Sepang International Circuit. However, the festival was abruptly cancelled due to a controversial on-stage stunt by an international artist that breached Malaysian laws.

Good Vibes Festival 2023 has been cancelled, here’s what you need to know

The on-stage stunt by British band The 1975’s frontman Matt Healy and bassist Ross MacDonald involved launching into an expletive-riddled tirade against Malaysia’s anti-LGBT laws that led up to a deep kiss shared between both men on stage.

This did not sit well with Communications and Digital Minister, YB Fahmi Fadzil, who expressed his disapproval of the “very rude” act. The minister called for a meeting with the festival organiser, Future Sound Asia, and immediately ordered the cancellation of the remaining festival.

The incident has sparked intense debate on social media and even went international, with people expressing their opinions on the stunt and the subsequent cancellation of the festival.

Fadzil has addressed the issue on his Instagram page, stating “There will be no compromise with any party that challenges, belittles, or violates Malaysian laws. Therefore, I have directed for the immediate cancellation of the festival, which was supposed to continue until tomorrow”.

In addition to the cancellation of the festival, Singaporean singer Dhruv, who was also scheduled to perform at the festival, took to Instagram to apologise to his fans for not being able to attend. He claimed that he was stuck at the airport for 14 hours and was barred from entering Malaysia.

The cancellation of the festival was understandably disappointing for the festival-goers who had already bought tickets, while an official statement from the event organisers have yet to be issued, the minister urged all ticket holders to reach out to the organiser for compensation.

While the government is committed to supporting the development of the creative industry and freedom of speech, Fadzil also warned against touching on issues that go against local customs and cultural values.

According to him, the cancellation of the festival was not aimed at stifling creative expression or limiting freedom of speech but rather a response to an act that was deemed disrespectful and non-compliant with Malaysian laws. The minister emphasised that no compromise will be made towards anyone who challenges, ridicules, or violates Malaysian laws.

The festival organisers’ statement on the cancellation of Good Vibes Festival 2023

Future Sound Asia, the event organisers in charge of Good Vibes Festival has released a statement addressing the issue at hand. According to them, The 1975 management team has reassured them that Healy and the band would adhere to local performance guidelines.

However, he did not honour these assurances, despite Future Sound Asia’s trust in their commitment.

Due to the stunt Healy pulled at the festival, the event organisers are now left to address the repercussions of actions taken by said individual that’s not present to be held accountable and face the implications of his actions—impacting fans, industry players, and the whole nation.

Ben Law, Founder and Director of Future Sound Asia said in a statement, “Over the past ten years, we have built Good Vibes Festival to be a uniquely Malaysian platform for enjoyable music experiences”.

“This festival is not a transferable franchise, but a brand built from the ground up on Malaysian soil, cultivated by unyielding dedication, resilience, and financial risk. Now, this decade-long labour of love faces an unprecedented threat due to the actions of a single individual. This is a very challenging time for us,” he continued.

The Good Vibes Festival 2023 was a platform for local and international artists to showcase their talent, and its cancellation has raised questions about the future of music festivals in Malaysia. It is hoped that organisers of similar events will take heed of the government’s warning and ensure that their events are compliant with Malaysian laws.

At this point, it is unclear how ticket holders will be compensated. However, the festival organisers have stated that updates will be issued regarding the refund mechanics as soon as possible.

Hero and feature images: Courtesy Instagram/ @goodvibesfest