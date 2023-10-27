Spooky parties in Mumbai that you should attend this Halloween season

The best thing about Mumbai is that every festival is celebrated with equal zest. Be it the colourful season of Holi or the merriment of Christmas, the locals know how to make it a celebration. And nothing tops being in Mumbai in the last quarter of the year. The festive season begins with Ganesh Chaturthi and is followed by so many vibrant events. One of the most entertaining festivals in the Halloween season. Many Halloween parties are organised in Mumbai that offer a spooky yet fun time that you cannot miss.

Mumbaikars are always up for a party and when the Halloween season kicks in, every restaurant and bar in Mumbai transforms into spooky spaces. Halloween parties in Mumbai are quite creatively innovative as well. From groovy beats to tantalising Halloween-themed menus and cocktails, everyone is immersed in all things eerie. If you wish to be a part of this mysterious adventure, then check out our list of the best Halloween parties that are taking place in Mumbai this year.

Best Halloween parties in Mumbai that you should not miss

Someplace Else – Bandra

Someplace Else is inviting you to experience a night of dark wizardry filled with good music and good food. Songs by artists like AVIIS, Echosmith and Pritam will be played at Someplace Else’s Dark Shadow Halloween Party. Dress in red and black as you immerse yourself in a world of unparalleled mystery and enchantment and enjoy specially curated cocktails that are absolutely delicious. What makes the night more interesting is the fact that you can win prizes for the best-dressed witches, vampires, ghouls, and other eerie creatures of the night. This is a Halloween party that you don’t want to miss.

Address: Level 2, Jio World Drive, Maker Maxity, Bandra Kurla Complex

Check them out here.

Akina – Bandra

Coffins, skeletons, and ghost masks — Akina has transformed its beautiful space into a haunted house for their upcoming Dark Carnival Halloween Party. You can enjoy a delectable selection of cocktails with lip-smacking small plates as DJ Nina Shah and DJ Victor make you groove to some electrifying beats.

Address: Golden Palace, Turner Rd, opposite Mala Sinha Bungalow, Bandra West

Check them out here.

One8 Commune – Juhu

One8 Commune is ringing in the Halloween night with a Haunted Theatre. This one-of-a-kind experience is going to be a dining adventure as you enjoy their amazing culinary offerings with the lingering mystique of the haunted stage. It is an immersive journey into the unknown and you surely don’t want to miss it.

Address: 18/B, Juhu Tara Rd, behind Little Italy, Shivaji Nagr, Juhu

Check them out here.

Neuma – Colaba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neuma (@neumaindia)

Neuma has by far one of the most Instagrammable interiors when it comes to restaurants in Mumbai, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that their Halloween party will also stand out. The team is all set to invite you to their Broken Doll House which will offer an immersive display of eerie decor, live performances and interactive acts, all along with some great flavours arriving on your plate.

Address: Garden Chalet, 4/6, Mandlik Rd, near Regal Cinema, Apollo Bandar, Colaba

Check them out here.

Amazonia – BKC

Amazonia’s Day of the Dead Halloween-themed party is going to be one of the best parties in Mumbai. The unforgettable night of spine-tingling beats will be brought to you by DJ Maark IV and ARIA. Dance your night away while enjoying delicious Halloween meals and tantalising drinks.

Address: Unit No. 5, G Block BKC, Godrej BKC, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Check them out here.

The Westin Mumbai Garden City – Goregaon

This Halloween, Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Mumbai Garden City will turn into a Halloween wonderland with eerie decorations, spooky lighting, and a ghostly atmosphere. Be ready to be transported to a world of thrills and chills with a tempting menu that will feature a wide variety of dishes and concoctions to satisfy both your taste buds and your Halloween spirit.

Address: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Mumbai Garden City Address: International Business Park, Oberoi Garden City, Goregaon East

Check them out here.

Social – Multiple locations

Marking the vibrant Mexican holiday — Dia de los Muertos, Social invites you to their much-anticipated Day of the Dead festival. The festival is a fusion of tradition, art, and top-tier spirits which will give you a rich taste of Mexico’s prosperous heritage. Hip-hop, commercial, Bollywood, techno, and disco music will elevate your experience while you turn yourself into a work of art with epic face-painting sessions.

Address: Across all outlets in Mumbai including Khar, Powai, Malad, and Chembur

Check them out here.

Silly – Khar

Secrets are being kept concealed at the Haunted Doll House at Silly. Khar’s popular restaurant is inviting you to walk down the blood-red carpet in your spookiest attire and enter a world where dolls come to life. Enjoy a Halloween special food & cocktail menu which offers dishes like Bat Wings, Evil Poppers, and The Tomb Stone. Do not miss out on drinking some poison with spooky clouds, satanic eyes, poisoned portions, and more as you enjoy a live performance by Bombay Lights Tribal & Contemporary Folk Band and DJ Nake.

Address: 759, 5th Ln, opp. Union Bank ATM, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Check them out here.

Cirqa – Lower Parel

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CIRQA (@cirqabombay)

Have you ever been to a Halloween ball? If not, then experience Halloween Monster Ball in Mumbai as CIRQA transforms their restro-bar into a spooky and chilling mansion. Enjoy a range of tricks, treats, and sinister (blood) cocktails as you dance the night away with other devilish creatures.

Address: Plot 126, Ground Floor, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Pawar Marg, opposite Zeba, Lower Parel

Check them out here.

145 The Mill – Lower Parel

145 is back with its 3rd edition of The Halloween Mayhem. It is going to be one of the best Halloween parties in Mumbai, offering an exceptional and thrilling experience. Maark IV and Aria will take command of the decks and make you groove to the best music. Chef Rahul Vasandani’s Tiger Yaki has created an exclusive menu featuring Korean and Japanese dishes, adding a mouthwatering dimension to the event. And a party at 145 is never complete without good drinks so do check out their exclusive Halloween shots menu.

Address: Trade World, C Wing, Kamala Mills Compound Unit 906, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Check them out here.

Saz American Brasserie – Bandra

Welcome the spooky season and immerse yourself in the ultimate Halloween celebration at Saz American Brasserie. Their exclusive Halloween-themed menu is offering deliciously eerie delights including Crispy Fried Bat Wings, Witches Hair Aglio Olio and desserts like Spookymisu and A Nightmare on Cakestreet. That’s not it, their Halloween Special Cocktail Menu has some interesting drinks that you can try including The Curse of Medusa, Witchcraft, Bloody Eyes – Don Julio Tequila with Lychee reduction, Citrus, blueberry, and Jack-o’-lanterns.

Address: Ground Floor, MAKER MAXITY, Jio World Drive

Check them out here.

Radisson Blu – Andheri

Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport is all set to cast a spell on you with its Halloween Sundowner Salsa Edition. The poolside party promises to make your night spectacular as a live DJ weaves a musical tapestry of the hottest Latin tunes. And while you are dancing the night away, indulge in a tantalizing feast with dishes like Maple Infused Squash and truffle Soup, Black Tear-Dropped Tomato Mozzarella Haunted Chicken Salad with Pomelo, Toad in a Hole, Onion Marmalade Devil Horseback, Chicken Wellington with Graveyard Vegetables, Mini Monster Black Bun Sliders, Mummy Meatball Casserole, and Eyeball Tacos. As you are ready to head home, finish your hearty meal with eerie and scrumptious desserts like Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Pies, Spooky Halloween Popsicles, and Witch Finger Cookies.

Address: Metro Station, Marol Maroshi Rd, near Marol, Bori Colony, Gamdevi, Marol, Andheri East

Check them out here.

Glocal Junction – Worli

Glocal Junction has always hosted parties that are memorable, so a good Halloween party is a given. Celebrate the spookiest season at Glocal Junction with a Halloween Brunch. Be ready to indulge in hauntingly delicious appetizers, sip on magical potions, and engage yourself in the eerie ambience at this frighteningly fantastic event.

Address: Ground Floor, Nehru Centre, Dr. Annie Besant Road, AB Nair Rd, Opposite Nehru Planetarium, Worli

Check them out here.

Fairfield by Marriott – Andheri

Bisou at Fairfield By Marriot is ringing in the spooky season with a fun Halloween Night. Indulge yourself in great cocktails, delicious food and great music as you party with fellow new friendly ghosts and devils.

Address: Building 16B, Samita Industrial Estate, Saki Naka

Check them out here.

Blue Bop Cafe – Khar

Blue Bop Cafe’s eerie Halloween-themed decorations are the perfect backdrop for fun Halloween pictures. And while you find your perfect spot to click a picture, feast on dishes like the monstrous Monster Burger, the hair-raising Monster Tacos, the creepy-crawly Spider Pizza, and the enchanting Trick and Treat Sundae. Their thematic cupcakes are almost too spooky to eat so do not forget to check them out. Dress up in the spookiest attire and stand a chance to get a free shot to kick off the night’s festivities.

Address: 318, Linking Rd, Khar, Khar West

Check them out here.

Epitome – Lower Parel

The spirit of Alcatraz is coming alive at Epitome. This Halloween, find yourself immersed in a high-octane extravaganza featuring a haunting atmosphere adorned with mysterious objects and captivating props. The specially crafted Halloween cocktail menu at Epitome features concoctions such as the Don New Fashion, Don Gauvarita, Don Paloma, Don Margarita, and Don Limonada. Sip your drink and dance to the infectious beats of MADMEN which promises an ultimate experience for all thrill-seekers and revellers in Mumbai this Halloween.

Address: Mathuradas Mill Compound, Plot 242, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel West, Lower Parel

Check them out here.

St. Regis – Lower Parel

The Penthouse at the St. Regis Mumbai invites you for a delightful and eerie Halloween experience. Dress up in mysterious dramatic outfits for the Gothic Halloween Party at Koi Bar. From crafted cocktails to the Japanese-Peruvian décor, the night is going to be hauntingly magical. Koishii is having an electrifying Glow in the Dark theme party where you can immerse yourself in the disco spirit complimented by the vibrant cocktails, and electrifying experiences.

Address: 462, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel

Check them out here.

Ditas – Lower Parel

Ditas is offering an otherworldly experience with its Halloween extravaganza that will feature an enchanting atmosphere, a bewitching array of Don Julio tequila cocktails and sinfully scrumptious Halloween-themed desserts.

Address: Ditas, World Crest Ground Floor, Lodha, 402, Senapati Bapat Marg

Check them out here.

Sofitel – Bandra

Softel’s much-loved Pondichery Café is planning to make Halloween a little extra special for you. They are offering a special Halloween dinner which will include dishes like Spiderweb Exotic Vegetable Pie, Haunted Graveyard Seafood Paella, Zombie New Zealand Roasted Lamb, and Blanket Pig Mummies and dessert like Ghost Brownies. Spooky Cupcakes, Spiderweb Donuts, and Chocolate Brain Mousse.

Address: Pondichery Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC, C 57, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East

Check them out here.

CASA BACARDÍ Halloween Party – Byculla

Brace yourself for the most insane Halloween party as the CASA BACARDÍ Halloween experience arrives in Mumbai this weekend. With a promise to encapsulate the full spectrum of Halloween moods all under one roof, their Halloween party is a one-stop destination to make new friends and have a spooky experience. Groove to music across genres like Hip Hop, Baile, and Afro from artists like Prithvi, Choksi, AB!, OG Shez and DJ Proof. Immerse yourself in great music across Disco/House/Funk rooms featuring artists like KIBO, Malav, Blurry Slur & Zokhuma and KSC – Kunal Singh. Walk around and enjoy the Indian AI Horror Showcase By AI artist Prateek Arora, take part in interactive workshops like Around Prosthetics by Nikita Kapoor, and have a spine-chilling experience with interactive live theatrical performances.

Address: Great Eastern Mills, 25-29, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Rd, Near Rani Baug, Dhaku Prabhuchi Wadi, Byculla East

Check them out here.

Independence Brewing Company – Powai

Arrive in your spookiest avatar for a night full of tricks, treats, and terrifying fun at Independence Brewing Company. With their rice lager — Oryza and Blueberry Graf — Billy Wonka back on the menus, Halloween at IBC is going to be crazier with live music and electrifying vibes. And wait until you check out their ‘Beer’zarre Halloween menu which includes dishes like Death By Wings, Steak Bites with Blood Red Chilli Jus, The Dark Side, Bocconcini Eye Ball and Pepperoni Pizza which surely will cast a spell on your taste buds.

Address: Unit 1, Ground Floor, Ventura Building, Central Avenue, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai

Check them out here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-Where can I celebrate Halloween in Mumbai?

Several parties are being organised in Mumbai on Halloween night. Check our article above for reference.

-Is Halloween celebrated in Mumbai?

Yes, Mumbaikars celebrate Halloween quite enthusiastically.

-Where can couples go on Halloween?

Couple entry is allowed at every Halloween party in Mumbai.

-Which city has the biggest Halloween celebration?

Mumbai, Bangalore and Delhi have the biggest Halloween celebrations.

Hero Image: Courtesy Kenny Eliason/Unsplash; Feature Image: Courtesy Bee Felten-Leidel/Unsplash