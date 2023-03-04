Drench yourself in colours at these amazing Holi parties in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa & more

Coloured faces, thandai, an array of Indian sweets and Bollywood music — there is something magical about the festival of Holi. According to ancient Hindu tradition, Holi is celebrated to commemorate the eternal and divine love of Lord Krishna and Radha. It also signifies the triumph of good over evil. The annual festival marks the arrival of summer in India. Everyone celebrates Holi with colours, grand parties, large gatherings and great enthusiasm.

Cities across India have different ways of celebrating Holi. While there is Lathmar Holi in Uttar Pradesh, the famous Dhulandi Holi happens in Haryana. Phoolon Ki Holi from Vrindavan is also quite popular across the world. Apart from this, many cities also organise Holi parties that are really fun to attend. Cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Goa, and Pune have some of the best events that you can be a part of. If you have no Holi plans yet, it could be a good idea to just let loose and have fun at one of these crazy parties. Check out the city-wise list below.

Holi parties to attend in Mumbai, Delhi, Goa & other cities

Holi parties in Mumbai

Mumbai people are always looking for reasons to party. Holi is one of the many festivals that is celebrated on a grand scale in this city. Several Holi parties are organised across the city and we have listed the best ones for you here.

Silly, Khar

Indulge in thandai bhaang, yummy jalebis, and in-house Jägermeister brownies at Silly this Holi. Play colours with your close ones as you groove to the beats of Mumbai’s most vivacious personalities featuring Karan Khatri from Mainstreet, Rhone Antone, and Shaan Gidwani followed by live dhol.

Address: 759, 5th Ln, opp. Union Bank ATM, Khar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

Timings: 11:00 am onwards

Contact: +91 9004418654

More information is available here.

Hitchki – Across outlets

Hitchki has introduced a Holi special drink called DO ME A FAVOUR Let’s Play Holi, and it is a good enough reason to head to this restaurant on Holi. You can also groove to the rhythm of dhol tasha and Bollywood songs while you enjoy this delicious thandai.

Address: Across all Hitchki Outlet

Timings: 09:30 am onwards

More information is available here.

Nesco, Goregaon

If you want to spend Holi with popular singer KING, then head to Nesco for Holi. Along with his live music, you will also find good food and alcohol stalls at the venue for you to relish.

Address: Schlumberger Goregaon Base, NESCO

Timings: 11:00 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 999 onwards

More information is available here.

Kutchi Ground, Borivali

Holi is incomplete without a good dancing session and hence heading to Kutchi Ground will be a good idea. Colour Splash in Kutchi Ground will have eight artists including singers like Sachet and Parampara performing for you. With 10 hours of non-stop music, you can enjoy some rain dance, Punjabi dhols and a lot of thandai.

Address: Near Aura Hotel, Link Road, Borivali West

Timings: 10:00 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 499 onwards

More information is available here.

The Lalit, Andheri

Techno and psytrance lovers, we got you. Your Holi scenes are being sorted out by 3rd Eye Events & 3rd Eye Vision with their exclusive Holi Bash. Be ready to be coloured in the brightest of colours, harmonious beats and infectious energy this Holi.

Address: Sahar Airport Road, Navpada, Marol, Andheri East

Timings: 09:00 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 999 onwards

More information is available here.

Holi parties in Delhi

Holi in Delhi is celebrated with great zest. People gather to dance, eat and play with colours in huge numbers and the Holi parties are a great way to spend the festival with people.

The Park Hotel, Connaught Place

With the best DJ in the town, The Park is all set to make your Holi a little more colourful. They have a great range of food, a huge space to play Holi and VIP areas for people who want to spend the day in a private space.

Address: Sansad Marg, opp. Jantar Mantar, Hanuman Road Area, Connaught Place

Timings: 10:00 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 3,000 onwards

More information is available here.

Privee, Connaught Place

Privee is inviting guests to splash the colours of fun and serendipity. You can party to the crazy beats by DJ Suketu, DJ Sahil Gulati and DJ Ash. The place promises more entertaining activities during the Holi party.

Address: Ashoka Road, Shangri-La`s – Eros Hotel, Connaught Place

Timings: 12:30 pm onwards

Ticket cost: INR 3,999 onwards

More information is available here.

TRF Villa, Gurugram

RangLeela is one of the biggest and oldest Holi celebration parties. The team is returning for its eighth edition in 2023. There is going to be food and beverages, music that makes you go crazy, rain dance, water balloon games, international artists playing their best tracks and a lot of organic colours for you to play.

Address: Sector 29, Adjacent to GTOWN Liquor Warehouse Near Power Grid Building

Timings: 11:45 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 1,000 onwards

More information is available here.

Holi parties in Pune

Pune is always ready to party and Holi is no exception. There are several events organised for you to choose from.

Mayfield Estate, Kharadi

Nakash Aziz is coming to Pune to party with you on Holi. DJ Subuhi will also be playing at this event. Rain dance, organic colours, dhols, bhangra acts, photo booths, food stalls and a great bar, this Holi party is going to be lit.

Address: Mayfield Road, Near Mio Palazzo Society, Tulaja Bhawani Nagar, Kharadi

Timings: 11:00 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 399 onwards

More information is available here.

Mahalaxmi Lawns, Kharadi

Pune Color Festival is returning for its fifth edition. With an amazing lineup of artists and performances, the team promises a colour extravaganza. Groove to Bollywood music, Puneri dhol performance, live food stations and more. Tag along with your kids, friends and family and have a great time here.

Address: Nagar Road, Near Kharadi Bypass, Opposite Lohagaon-Kharadi Octroi Naka

Timings: 10:30 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 149 onwards

More information is available here.

Holi parties in Goa

Goa parties are unmissable. Add the Holi magic to it and you get double the fun. The people of Goa look forward to this festival and host some of the best parties you can attend.

The White Goa, Morjim

If you want to enjoy scintillating music by the beautiful Morjim beach, then head to The White Goa for the biggest Holi party. Dj Rhea will make you groove to her beats as you play with colours and ring in the festival on a celebratory note.

Address: The White Goa, Morjim

Timings: 12:30 pm onwards

Ticket cost: INR 1,499 onwards

More information is available here.

Recca by the Beachfront, Anjuna

Wazir Patar, Ikka & Flypside are arriving in Goa for a 10-hour festive rager. Join them at Recca for one of the best Holi parties in Goa. Enjoy a good range of food and drink along with good music.

Address: Bardez Taluka Small Vagator, 225/3, Anjuna

Timings: 10:00 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 749 onwards

More information is available here.

Tito’s, Baga

A Goa trip is incomplete without a trip to Tito’s. This holi, head to the pub for a great party experience. DJs like Kriss, Salvino, Sam, Anuj, Wasin and Ashraf will be playing at the venue. Enjoy the music with great food and beverages.

Address: Tito`s Lane,Saunta Vaddo, Baga Calangute Road , Bardez

Timings: 07:30 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 2,000 onwards

More information is available here.

Holi parties in Bengaluru

In the last few years, Bengaluru has become one of the biggest hotspots for parties. Holi is another reason for Bengaluru peeps to gather together and party.

Rico Park, Yelahanka

Rang de Rasiya with Banjara & Gypsy is a unique party away from the crowd at Rico Vineyards in Yelahanka. With only limited tickets, you can spend holi around green vineyards. Enjoy delicious wines as you groove to the beats of a live DJ. One can also play playing traditional holi games with your loved ones.

Address: Nagadasanahalli, Main Road, Yelahanka, Singanayakanahalli

Timings: 10:30 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 1,499 onwards

More information is available here.

Jayamahal Palace, Cantonment

Swiggy SteppinOut Jashn-e-Rang is an exclusive holi musical fest happening at Jayamahal Palace. Get ready to pump up your adrenaline with the best of Bollywood artists, delectable food, and lots of colours.

Address: Jayamahal Road, Near Cantonment Railway Station Road, Nandi Durga Road Extension

Timings: 12:00 pm onwards

Ticket cost: INR 899 onwards

More information is available here.

The Park Hotel, MG Road

If you are looking for a cool Holi pool party, then head to The Park hotel for a great time. The 10 best Bollywood and Hollywood DJs are coming down to set the mood. You can also enjoy unlimited food and drinks, dhols and play with organic colours.

Address: MG Road, Yellappa Chetty Layout, The Park Hotel

Timings: 10:00 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 599 onwards

More information is available here.

Orange Woods Resort, Nettigere

Gather with your friends and family to celebrate Holi with them at an exclusive party at Orange Woods Resort. The spacious arena is huge enough for you to run around and play colours. You can also enjoy yummy thandai and delicious meals at the venue. Groove to live dhols and DJ beats as you ring in Holi with the people you love.

Address: Woods the resort, Nettigere

Timings: 10:30 am onwards

Ticket cost: INR 1,299 onwards

More information is available here.

Hero Image: Natalia Deriabina/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Roberto Sorin/Shutterstock