Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please is back with its 10th edition

Epicureans of Delhi, you have a reason to rejoice. Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please 2023 is back for its tenth edition, and we have all the scoop that you need to know.

Every year, the best of Delhi’s culinary scene comes at one place to give Delhiites an unparalleled experience of fun, frolic and food for over three days. This year, Horn OK Please enters its tenth year and it is back with a bang like never before! With unlimited options for food, snacks and cocktails, and shopping, spring in Delhi is going to be extra amazing. Let’s find out more.

All about Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please 2023

Date, timings and venue

Date: 31 March, 2023 – 2 April, 2023

Timings: 12.00 pm – 10:00 pm

Venue: Gate No. 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi – 110003

Tickets: INR 149 – INR 249

How to reach the venue?

You can take the Violet line of Delhi metro and get down at the JLN metro station.

Ticket details

Right now the early bird tickets are on sale, starting from INR 149 for Friday, March 31 and INR 249 onwards for Saturday and Sunday. (1-2 April, 2023)

You can book your tickets on Paytm Insider.

What to expect from Horn OK Please 2023?

The biggest Delhi food festival will see more than 200 food stalls this year, all offering lip-smacking food. Along with it, the festival will also feature 50+ shopping stalls and pop ups, chilled beer and refreshing cocktails to welcome summer.

That’s not all. The event will also host a variety of fun workshops and activities, like tarot card reading, face painting, hair braiding, temporary tattoos and much more! There will also be a bunch of your favourite indie bands performing their best songs.

All in all, you can expect a much bigger and grander festival this year. So block your calendars and book your tickets now.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy hornokplease/Instagram