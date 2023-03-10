facebook
Home > What's On > Events > Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please is back with its 10th edition
Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please is back with its 10th edition
What's On
10 Mar 2023 11:10 PM

Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please is back with its 10th edition

Sreetama Basu

Epicureans of Delhi, you have a reason to rejoice. Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please 2023 is back for its tenth edition, and we have all the scoop that you need to know.

Every year, the best of Delhi’s culinary scene comes at one place to give Delhiites an unparalleled experience of fun, frolic and food for over three days. This year, Horn OK Please enters its tenth year and it is back with a bang like never before! With unlimited options for food, snacks and cocktails, and shopping, spring in Delhi is going to be extra amazing. Let’s find out more.

All about Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please 2023

Date, timings and venue

Date: 31 March, 2023 – 2 April, 2023
Timings: 12.00 pm – 10:00 pm
Venue: Gate No. 2, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Complex, Pragati Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi – 110003
Tickets: INR 149 – INR 249

How to reach the venue?

You can take the Violet line of Delhi metro and get down at the JLN metro station.

Ticket details

Horn OK Please 2023
Image: Courtesy sodelhi/Instagram

Right now the early bird tickets are on sale, starting from INR 149 for Friday, March 31 and INR 249 onwards for Saturday and Sunday. (1-2 April, 2023)

You can book your tickets on Paytm Insider.

What to expect from Horn OK Please 2023?

The biggest Delhi food festival will see more than 200 food stalls this year, all offering lip-smacking food. Along with it, the festival will also feature 50+ shopping stalls and pop ups, chilled beer and refreshing cocktails to welcome summer.

That’s not all. The event will also host a variety of fun workshops and activities, like tarot card reading, face painting, hair braiding, temporary tattoos and much more! There will also be a bunch of your favourite indie bands performing their best songs.

Horn OK Please 2023
Image: Courtesy hornokplease/Instagram

All in all, you can expect a much bigger and grander festival this year. So block your calendars and book your tickets now.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy hornokplease/Instagram

events in India Events in Delhi NCR Horn OK Please
Delhi’s biggest food festival Horn OK Please is back with its 10th edition

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

Follow our daily snapshots at @lifestyleasiaindia

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.