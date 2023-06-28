Hwang Min-hyun announces concert dates in Macau and other Asian cities

South Korean singer Hwang Min-hyun is hosting a string of concerts in Asia! The solo artist is heading to Seoul, Taipei, Jarkata, Macau, Bangkok, and Manila for his “UNVEIL” solo tour.

Hwang will be touring throughout August until October, kicking off the show in Seoul for three days. He will then wrap up in Manila in October. Read on to find out more details about Hwang’s upcoming tour.

Hwang Min-hyun’s concert: What you need to know

The three-day concert in Seoul will take place at the Kyung Hee University Grand Peace Palace. Then, he will meet his Taiwanese fans at the Taipei International Convention Centre. Following this, he will perform at the Kasablanka Hall in Jakarta. His last concert in August will be in Macau’s Broadway Theatre.

Hwang will be in Bangkok to greet fans at the Indoor Stadium Huamark this September. Finally, he’ll conclude the tour at the New Frontier Theatre in Manila.

08.04-08.06 – Seoul

08.12 – Taipei

08.19 – Jakarta

08.26 – Macau

09.02 – Bangkok

10.08 – Manila

A multi-hyphenated artist

Hwang Min-hyun wears many hats. Not only was he the lead vocalist of the group NU’EST, but he’s also a rising actor. Hwang began his career as early as 2012 when he debuted in NU’EST. He was also part of the second season of the survival show, ‘Produce 101’. Upon finishing ninth place, he became a member of Wanna One until his contract with the group ended.

Then, Hwang returned to NU’EST until its disbandment last year. He made his solo debut in February with ‘Truth or Lie’ and fans can expect the singer to perform songs from the mini album. As an actor, Hwang’s next project is the K-drama My Lovely Liar opposite Kim So-Hyun. It’s expected to premiere on July 31. He was previously seen in dramas such as Live On and Alchemy of Souls.