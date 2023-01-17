Mumbai turns into a bustling art hub ahead of the India Art Festival 2023

One of the country’s largest networks of all things contemporary art – India Art Festival has brought galleries, dealers, buyers, designers, connoisseurs, and more to Mumbai this 2023. Set to take place from 19 January to 22 January, 2023 at the Nehru Centre – the event will feature showcases, panel discussions, and more. Here’s all about it.

About 50 galleries, 550 artists, and 5000 artworks across 152 booths will light up the country’s maximum city this January. The occasion? India Art Festival 2023 (IAF). The exciting event brings together the art community – from big-time galleries to independent artists – under one roof to converse, collaborate, showcase, and propagate the culture. This allows emerging talents to get discovered and aficionados to get a front-row seat to the evolution of art in the country. On the heels of successful runs in Bengaluru and New Delhi – the Mumbai edition promises to be one worth remembering.

Entry to the India Art Festival 2023 in Mumbai is free

The first edition of the IAF – which took place in 2011 – laid the groundwork for ‘democratising’ the Indian art market. As per the official website, it does this in two ways, “first by mingling rural artists with the metro-bred highly articulate urban artists and second by creating simple but refreshing ambience for very ‘art viewing, buying and selling’ process outside the confines of unapproachable art spaces.” In line with this, a visit will bring you face to face with original artworks, paintings, sculptures, installations, lithographs, and more.

Apart from this, there are several panel discussions led by experts on a range of subjects – from infrastructure to art collection. This year will have four such conversations in the Harmony Hall, Nehru Centre. This includes Niyatee Shinde, art curator and writer’s ‘Assembled Emotions: On Modes Of Writing About Contemporary’ as well as the perspectives of artist Baiju Parthan and art writer Abhijeet Tamhane on subaltern writing, the evolution of India’s modernity from a colonial to global entity, and tensions between mainstream and periphery, amongst others. There’s also a talk on the history of art history education in the country by artist and pedagogy professor Indrapamit Roy. These will take place on January 20 and 21.

Participation charges range from INR 22,000 for a 1 mtr panel to INR 1,32,000 for a 6 mtr panel. That said, for those just visiting to take in all the art, entry is free. VIP passes – which are also free – can be obtained by filling out a form on the official website, here. These will offer access to the preview on January 19 from 12:00 – 8:00 pm. For further information, head here.

Address: Nehru Centre, Discovery of India Building, Dr. A B Rd, Worli, Mumbai

All images: Courtesy India Art Festival 2023