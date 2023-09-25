All You Need To Know About The India vs Pakistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match

Arguably one of the most high-octane rivalries in the world of cricket, an India vs. Pakistan encounter is always highly anticipated, more so since the two nations only play against each other in big tournaments like the Asia Cup or major ICC events. So, it is understandable that the clash between the two titans from the Indian subcontinent is looked at by many as the grandest event of the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Before we delve deep into the nitty-gritty of the particular match in question, let us take a quick look at the history of the fabled rivalry on the grandest stage of world cricket.

Although both nations have been partaking in the Cricket World Cup since its inception in 1975, it was not until 1992 that India and Pakistan faced each other in the marquee quadrennial event. Contested at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, India got the better of its arch-rivals by a margin of 43 runs as Sachin Tendulkar shone with the bat and the ball. The highlight of the match, however, was Pakistan’s Javed Miandad performing spot-jumps to mock the Indian wicketkeeper Kiran More.

In 1996, India once again got the better of Pakistan in a World Cup encounter, this time by 39 runs. Taking a cue from the controversial act by Miandad in the previous World Cup match, Aamir Sohail hit India’s Venkatesh Prasad for a four and gestured him to pick up the ball from the boundary rope. On the very next delivery, Prasad bowled Sohail out and showed him the route to the pavilion in what is considered to be one of the most popular comeback sledges in the history of the ‘gentleman’s game’.

After two more wins in the 1999 and 2003 World Cups, India faced off against Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, the grandest contest between the two nations in One Day International (ODI) cricket in terms of its magnitude and significance. With a place in the World Cup final up for grabs, Sachin Tendulkar scored 85 runs and picked up his third Player of the Match award in an India vs Pakistan match as the Men in Blue secured a win by 29 runs to advance to the summit clash.

The India vs Pakistan match in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup saw a modern-day great, Virat Kohli, rise up to the occasion and score a masterful century as India hammered Pakistan by 76 runs. In 2019, another great batsman of the present era, Rohit Sharma, took the mantle of rattling up the Pakistani bowling by scoring 140 runs. India eventually defeated their neighbours by a margin of 89 runs in a rain-curtailed encounter and increased their lead over Pakistan in World Cup encounters to 7-0.

With India maintaining a perfect win record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup, the 2023 edition will provide Pakistanis with another chance to redeem themselves and notch their first win over the Men in Blue. Likewise, India will be under immense pressure to keep a clean sheet against Pakistan, especially on their home turf. As such, we bring you everything you need to know about the India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, including the date of the match, venue, squads for both teams and where you can watch the high-voltage contest.

What is the date for the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

Originally slated to be played on October 15 when the schedule for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 was first dropped, the India vs Pakistan match will now be held on October 14. The change in the date of the India vs Pakistan World Cup match has been attributed by local authorities in Gujarat to a clash with religious festivities. According to them, both World Cup matches and mass festivals demand adequate security measures in place.

This will be the third time since 2021 that India and Pakistan will face each other in an ICC tournament in the month of October. While the contest between the two nations in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (held in Dubai, UAE) resulted in Pakistan thrashing India by 10 wickets, the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup saw India overcome Pakistan by four wickets in a nail-biting encounter at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Before facing off against India, Pakistan will take on the Netherlands in their first fixture of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 6 in Hyderabad. India, on the other hand, will start their World Cup campaign against the mighty Australia on October 8 in Chennai.

What is the India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 match venue?

Situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to India and Pakistan as the two titans of world cricket lock horns in the group-stage encounter of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

The grandest colosseum in the world of cricket, the Narendra Modi Stadium can accommodate as many as 134,000 spectators at any given point in time. It is also currently the largest stadium in the world in terms of its seating capacity.

It is interesting to note that tickets for the India vs Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium attracted a huge demand from spectators. Because of this, at one point, the prices for the tickets were as high as INR 56 lakhs (USD 67,541) per ticket. Not just that, the excitement around the cricket match has resulted in flight tickets to Ahmedabad skyrocketing to a 415 per cent higher-than-usual price, according to reports. There are also rumours about several hotels charging as much as INR 80,000 (USD 965) per night during the World Cup match because of a surge in demand.

Needless to say, the highly-anticipated encounter between the two Asian giants is wrenching the wallets of cricket fans.

What do the squads for India and Pakistan look like?

With Rohit Sharma in the driving seat as the captain, the Indian team will be heavily reliant on him, both as a leader and as a batsman, in their quest for a third World Cup win. Conversely, Sharma will be looking at his players to step up and give their best in times of need. The key players in the Indian squad, other than Rohit Sharma include Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj (who sits at the top of the ICC’s ODI Bowling Rankings), Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, among others.

In the Pakistan camp, the onus will be on their leader and star batsman Babar Azam, the number one-ranked batsman in ICC’s latest ODI Rankings. Under his astute leadership, Pakistan reached the semi-finals of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the final of the 2022 edition, eventually losing to England. All of Pakistan will be hoping for their team to continue this upward trajectory and win the ODI World Cup this year. Likewise, Babar Azam will be looking at players like Shaheen Afridi, Mohammed Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf and Hassan Ali to help the team win their second ODI World Cup (they previously won in 1992).

Where can you watch the India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup 2023 match?

Like the rest of the matches of the tournament, cricket fans in India can livestream India vs. Pakistan encounter in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcaster of the tournament for this region.

In Pakistan, fans can watch the high-voltage encounter, as well as the rest of the matches of the World Cup, on PTV and ARY, the official broadcasters of the tournament in the country.

