Jackson Wang to come to India for Magic Man World Tour 2022-2023; details inside

Acclaimed K-pop idol and entrepreneur Jackson Wang, along with AEG Presents, announced his first solo headline world tour ‘Magic Man’ on September 28, 2022. Since then, the singer has been adding locations to the tour and he recently announced that he will be coming to India as well.

Kickstarting on November 26, 2022, the tour travels across the world including major entertainment hubs like Thailand, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, London, Paris, India and Dubai.

Here’s what we know about Jackson Wang’s upcoming solo world tour

About Magic Man

Magic Man is Wang’s sophomore music album which soared to the Top 15 on Billboard 200 and bagged a position in the Top 13 on Billboard Artist 100 in 2022. The highly successful 10-track album comprises hits such as the newly rolled-out “Blue” as well as previously released “Blow” and “Cruel.”

The high-voltage album has heavy ‘70s rock influence and explores the realms of toxic love and self-discovery. This is an uncharted arena for Wang who is seen to be quite vulnerable and confused.

Commenting on the album Wang said, “Magic Man is the ultimate form of oneself, having gone through different peaks and valleys of life to arrive at the most authentic version. Everyone is able to become their own form of Magic Man. It’s not a mystery, everything is just magic.” He is also the producer of this album, along with Daryl K and Henry Cheung.

The world tour will commence on November 26, in Bangkok, Thailand and conclude on February 4, 2023 in Dubai, UAE. Ticket booking details will be announced later.

Jackson Wang in India

The k-pop idol will be performing live for the first time in India as a part of the Lollapalooza festival which is also coming to the country for the first time. Wang is a part of the lineup of the festival which will be spread across two days, January 28-29 2023, in Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai. It is still unclear on which day the star will be performing but the lineup also includes the famous band Imagine Dragons, Diplo, and AP Dhillon among others.

You can buy the tickets for the same here.

Jackson Wang Magic Man other tour dates:

Saturday, 26 November 2022 – Bangkok, Thailand

Saturday, 17 December 2022 – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Friday, 23 December 2022 – Singapore

Thursday, 12 January 2023 – London, United Kingdom

Sunday, 15 January 2023 – Paris, France

Saturday, 4 February 2023 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

About Jackson Wang

Carving a strong name for himself, Jackson Wang, who made a name for himself as a k-pop idol, is the first Chinese solo singer to perform on the 2022 Coachella main stage. He has also performed at the HITC Festival grand finale in August. Today, his strong and growing fanbase is spread across the globe as he is committed to taking Chinese culture and music traditions to the global map.

As an entrepreneur, Wang is the founder of Team Wang records & Team Wang design. In 2017, he also found an eponymous recording label and is involved in the entire music production process including songwriting, arrangement and shooting the music video.

(Main and feature image credit: AEG Presents)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore