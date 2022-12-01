The famous Urdu literary festival, Jashn-e-Rekhta is back in Delhi

“Jashn-e-Rekhta” or “Celebration of Rekhta” in rather words, happens to be the world’s biggest Urdu language literary festival. It is a three-day affair which is organised every year in the capital of India, New Delhi. This year, the 7th edition of this event will be commencing on December 2 and will continue till December 4, 2022.

What is Jashn-e-Rekhta?

Jashn-e-Rekhta is the famous three-day festival that prestigiously commemorates all the remarkable features of Urdu by means of distinctive forms of art and culture. It is dedicated to the conservancy and publicity of literature, culture, and language. This carnival will make you experience its legacy of values through Qawwali, Ghazals, Poetry Conventions, Sufi music and truly a lot more.

The Jashn-e-Rekhta festival was initiated in the year 2015. It was established by the Rekhta Foundation, which happens to be a non-profit organisation, committed to working towards the conservancy and advertisement of the Urdu language and the Urdu culture. This festival has witnessed a lot of prominent personalities from India, the United States, and Pakistan to date including Irrfan Khan, Nandita Das, Rekha Bhardwaj, Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Anwar Masood, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Zakir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Sharmila Tagore, Harshdeep Kaur, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and a lot more.

What to expect at the Jashn-e-Rekhta festival?

Along with engaging panel discussions, lovely recitations, interesting conversations among other things, you will also come across some well-built workshops on calligraphy. If you are someone who has a die-hard interest in calligraphy, then the beautiful Islamic calligraphy workshops would catch your attention. Additionally, the festival of “Celebrating Urdu” will even exhibit a multitude of shopping centres and food carnivals. Expect to embrace this warm festival with an abundance of delightful attractions.

This year, some of the noteworthy personalities would be complementing this festival. To name a few, there will be Javed Akhtar, Dia Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Richa Sharma, and a few more. The season would witness a swarm of creative individuals from around the globe, exhibiting their expertise, values, skills and work.

Where is the Jashn-e-Rekhta festival happening?

Head to Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Near Indian Gate, New Delhi.

You can avail of your free passes here.

