Cheers to childhood as Jay Sean is coming to India; dates and all the other deets inside

If there was one artist who made life cooler for the 90s kids, it was Jay Sean. If you grew up listening to “Ride It” and other hits by the singer, your childhood was lit! And now you can relive your school days, as Jay Sean is all set to embark on his India tour this December.

Jay Sean’s career took a significant turn in the early 2000s when he signed with Rishi Rich Productions, a music production company that played a crucial role in shaping the British-Asian music scene. With Rishi Rich and Juggy D, he released the chart-topping single “Dance with You” in 2003, which became an instant hit and showcased his ability to blend Eastern and Western musical elements seamlessly. A fusion of R&B, pop, and South Asian sounds, he revolutionised pop music for us Indian kids. As Jay Sean’s India tour is about to start, here’s everything you need to know about it.

All about Jay Sean’s India tour

When and where

As Zomato is all set to return with its annual festival Zomaland, the artist lineup for this year looks as exciting as ever! Among other artists, Jay Sean is one of the most popular singers who has grabbed the limelight. He will be performing in Bangalore, Delhi, Chandigarh and Mumbai throughout December, as part of various music festivals.

Here are the Jay Sean’s India tour dates:

15 December in Bangalore for Sunburn Union

16 December in Delhi for Zomaland

17 December in Chandigarh at Kakuna

18 December in Mumbai for Mood Indigo

Tickets

Jay Sean will be performing at Sunburn Union in Bengaluru on 15 December. Check tickets here.

Zomaland will be held on 16 and 17 December in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Check Zomaland tickets here.

In Chandigarh, Sean will perform at Kakuna on 17 December. You can buy the tickets here.

Who is Jay Sean?

A lot of us don’t need an introduction to our favourite pop star. For the uninitiated, Jay Sean is a prominent figure in the international music scene. Born as Kamaljit Singh Jhooti in Harlesden, London, his musical journey began at a young age when he discovered his passion for singing and songwriting. Raised in a South Asian household, he was exposed to a variety of musical influences, ranging from traditional Punjabi music to Western pop and R&B. This diverse musical upbringing later shaped the unique fusion of sounds that defines Jay Sean’s signature style.

Throughout his career, he has released a string of successful albums, including Me Against Myself, My Own Way, and All or Nothing. His hit singles such as “Do You Remember”, “Ride It”, and “2012 (It Ain’t the End)” have become anthems for the generation and continue to be cherished by fans.

All Images: Courtesy Jay Sean/Instagram