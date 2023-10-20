Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival returns after a two-year hiatus

Jio MAMI has established itself as one of the world’s biggest and most prestigious film festivals, and the good news is that the 2023 edition of this much sought-after Mumbai event has finally been announced. Returning after a two-year hiatus, the film festival is set to showcase over 250 films over a span of 10 days.

The 2023 edition of the Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival will focus on South Asian and South Asian Diaspora cinema and talent. Hence, the main competition this year is the South Asia Competition. Veteran filmmaker, Mira Nair has come on board as the new Head of the Jury for the South Asia Competition. Here’s everything you need to know about the festival.

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Lineup, dates & all other details you need to know

Talking about her new role, Nair articulated, “I look forward to being inspired and excited by new voices in cinema from close to home. It is so important that MAMI recognizes the best first or early films because nothing can be more encouraging than one’s peers and gurus of cinema putting the wind in our sails”. With 20 screens across Mumbai, over 250 films and 8 venues, the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 is going to be no less than a celebration.

Date: 27 October – 5 November

Tickets: Starting from INR 1000

Screening venues for the Jio MAMI Film Festival

The Mumbai film festival will take place at multiple locations including The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre; The Studio Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre; Maison PVR, Jio World Drive; PVR Dynamix Mall, Juhu; PVR ICON, Oberoi Mall; INOX Inorbit Mall; INOX R-City Mall and Regal Cinema, Colaba. You can also pick up your badges from these venues.

Sections included in Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival

The event will include over 40 world premieres, 45 Asia premieres, 70 South Asia premieres, and 13 sections. Some of the big titles included are Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-predicted Maestro, Anurag Kashyap’s crime-noir Kennedy, and Justine Triet’s Palme d’Or-winning Anatomy of a Fall. The sections included are Focus South Asia, Icons South Asia, Gala Premier South Asia, Marathi Talkies, Dimensions Mumbai, World Cinema, After Dark, Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films and Restored Classics. Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders will be the opening film at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023.

The South Asian Competition

Bengali, Nepali, Garo, Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Dzongkha films will compete for the title. The 14 films included are Kanu Behl’s Agra, Diwa Shah’s Bahadur – The Brave, Saurav Rai’s Guras, Sarvnik Kaur’s Against the Tide, Dibakar Das Roy’s Dilli Dark, Leesa Gazi’s Barir Naam Shahana (A House Named Shahana), Sumanth Bhat’s Mithya, Shahrukhkhan Chavada’s Kayo Kayo Colour? (Which Colour?), Fazil Razak’s Thadavu (The Sentence), Pawo Choyning Dorji’s The Monk and the Gun, Jayant Somalkar’s Sthal (A Match), Dominic Sangma’s Rimdogittanga (Rapture), Jaishankar Aryar’s Shivamma and Fidel Devkota’s The Red Suitcase.

Meet the board members

The board members of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023 include an interesting mix of actors, producers and film critics like Anupama Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Rana Daggubati, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Zoya Akhtar, Rohan Sippy, and Ajay Bijli.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the full form of Jio MAMI?

MAMI stands for Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image.

– Who is the director of the MAMI festival?

Film critic, Anupama Chopra is the Festival Director at Jio MAMI.

– What is the prize money for the short film competition 2023?

There is no prize money for the short film competition.

– What is the Mumbai Film Festival?

Mumbai Film Festival is organized by the Films Division, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.

– Who is the CEO of Jio?

Mukesh Ambani is the CEO of Jio.

