Kochi-Muziris Biennale art exhibition is back, and will take place in December 2022

Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a one-of-its-kind art festival, is back, and will start on December 12, 2022. Here are the details.

Kochi-Muziris Biennale is among the most popular art exhibitions in India. The art fair, which seeks to establish itself as a centre for artistic engagement in India, is back after a three-year pandemic-induced hiatus. This year will be the festival’s fifth edition and will have over 90 artistes and collectives.

All you need to know about Kochi-Muziris Biennale

Kerala’s most prominent art fair, the Biennale, will combine the best of local and contemporary art. The fair will also have a series of programmes, including the Video Lab, Art by Children, Arts + Medicine for live music as well as Artists’ Cinema.

Kochi-Muziris Biennale will be a platform that introduces contemporary, global visual art theory and practice to India. It’ll also showcase and debate new Indian and international aesthetics, enabling dialogue and discussion and becoming the talking point on art cultures. This is not all – the Biennale is aiming to establish itself as a centre for artistic engagement in India. It hopes to do this by drawing from the rich tradition of public action and engagement in Kochi, Kerala.

So, be assured that you’ll have an immersive experience, complete with the best of artistic traditions and languages. The Biennale will also help you understand a new language of coexistence and cosmopolitanism, which celebrates the multiple identities people live with.

The event will be complete with special talks, lectures, walkthroughs and exhibitions to appease the art lover in you. So, get ready for an exciting and enriching experience that will bring you closer to art and its many facets!

Event details

Where: Kochi, Kerala

When: December 12, 2022, till April 10, 2023

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of @kochibiennale/Instagram

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.