Bengaluru brings back its iconic Lalbagh flower show for Republic Day 2023

The history of India’s garden city will be narrated through verdant floral arrangements this month. The occasion? The country’s 74th Republic Day. Bengaluru’s wildly popular flower show at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens – which only returned last year after hiatus – will go on from January 20-29, 2023. Here’s all about it.

The 2023 edition of Bengaluru’s annual, famed Lalbagh flower show promises to dazzle visitors for the 213th time. Right on time for Republic Day, the occasion will take a deep dive into the city’s rich history, which goes back 1,500 years. Spanning 10 days – with the inauguration on January 19 – the one-of-a-kind show will take place in the Glass House and is expected to welcome lakhs. Several reports suggest that crores go into organising an exhibit of this magnitude – which will include replicas, artefacts, floral arrangements, and competitions. Not to mention, the most eclectic collection of exotic and indigenous florals on display.

Lalbagh’s flower show 2023 will spotlight three lakh flower pots

As per a report by The New Indian Express, this year’s show will feature flowers from different parts of India as well as other countries. More specifically, there will be approximately three lakh flower pots with 97 varieties on display, including 20 exotic types from different countries. The latter includes calla lily, hydrangea, and statice. Behind the glass house, floral arrangements – featuring rare flowers from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh as well as cymbidium from Darjeeling – will spotlight the theme – Bengaluru’s history and evolution.

“We hope to depict every phase in its history through the flower show,” Dr M Jagadeesh, joint director of horticulture, parks and gardens noted, before adding. “After consulting historians, we have divided the history of Bengaluru into eight parts.” As such, artwork will depict historic milestones of the city, further complemented by replicas. In conversation with Times of India, Horticulture minister Munirathna elaborated on this. “Prior to the stone fort that we see near KR Market, there used to be a mud fort built by the ancestors of the Kempegowda family. We will create that fort inside Lalbagh’s Glass House premises.”

He further shared, “Several other replicas — Vrishabhavathi, Begur inscription, Bull Temple, Kempegowda Towers, Tipu Sultan’s summer palace, high court building, Vidhana Soudha and Bengaluru Palace will be recreated around the fort.” The Kempegowda Tower model featuring a vertical garden of about 35,000 flowers as well as a ‘floral flow,’ of 2.5 lakh chrysanthemum flowers resembling a waterfall are much-anticipated attractions. The latter has over 25 artisans working on it. Besides this, the horticulture department has organised ornamental gardening competitions and an ikebana show on January 20 and 21 to promote farming.

Where: Lalbagh Botanical Garden, Mavalli, Bengaluru, Karnataka

When: January 20-29

Prices: INR 70 on weekdays, INR 75 on weekends. INR 30 for children under the age of 12 for all days.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock