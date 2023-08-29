A few last-minute Rakhi gifts that’ll save you from the gifting conundrum

Choosing the perfect gift for your siblings can be a tough nut to crack, but worry no more as we are here to save you from the gifting conundrum with an exclusive list of last-minute Rakhi gifts this year.

It is time to put a pause on your sibling turf and celebrate the bitter-sweet bond that we share with your siblings. With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, it’s time for us to use the occasion as an excuse to avoid that constant banter with our brothers and sisters and focus more on how to make the day special for them. Speaking of making the day special, have you chosen a present for your sibling already? Well, don’t worry if you haven’t as we have the perfect list of some last-minute Rakhi gifts for you to shop from. From brothers to sisters there is something for each one of them in here.

Last-minute Rakhi gifts for all the brothers and sisters

Truefitt & Hill

This Raksha Bandhan, go beyond the ordinary and express your love and care with Truefitt & Hill’s luxurious grooming products. Each product is a testament to the enduring bond you share, making your Rakhi celebration truly unforgettable. This shaving set seems like a perfect gift for your brothers. It is a collection of high-quality grooming products designed to provide a luxurious shaving experience. It typically includes items like shaving cream or soap, aftershave balm or lotion, and possibly a pre-shave oil or razor and a complimentary royal signature service.

Accessorize

This pretty necklace, crafted in gold-tone metal, with pearls and sparkling diamantes is the one that’ll complete any look for your sisters this Raksha Bandhan.A sustainable necklace with a coating of a protective layer. So, hurry up and add this piece to your carts as this Y chain necklace definitely deserves a spot in your sister’s jewellery trunks.

La Miór

Looking for the perfect last-minute Rakhi gifts for your sister? Well, there is nothing better than beauty products to impress your sisters. This combo of three velvet liquid lipstick bundles from La Miór is here to put a smile on your sister’s face this Rakhi.

Bindt Beauty

This Rakhi it’s time to celebrate the sibling bond with some of the best Rakhi gifts, and Bindt Beauty is one brand contributing to the same. This Rakshabandhan, elevate your sister’s celebrations with a touch of boundless beauty and unwavering sustainability, courtesy of Bindt Beauty. Their essentials kit offers all top-tier makeup requirements in one kit, making it a suitable option for your sisters.

Olfa Originals

If you’re looking for last-minute Rakhi gifts well then Olfa Originals seems to check all your boxes. Finding that perfect gift that puts a smile on your siblings’ faces can be a daunting task, so Olfa Originals made it easier for you. Whether you are looking at a curated gift set or a personalised token of love, Olfa Originals is lining up the best for you. This verve-scented bundle comes with a set of 2 fragrances in 80 ml eau de parfum and 150 ml body parfum.

Moroccanoil

Looking for the best Rakhi gifts for your sibling? Well, Moroccanoil has got you covered from head to toe! Gift your sibling the feeling of luxury with the brand’s hair and body mist featuring the signature Moroccanoil scent, an exotic blend of spicy amber and sweet floral notes, which has been a customer obsession since the brand was founded.

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret’s limited edition two-pack mini Bare Vanilla mist and lotion from the golden collection is the perfect gift for your lovely sisters, as it adds further to the shine of the festive season.

Plum

Plum is here with their most loved beginner-friendly serums in mini sizes in a set of 5 making them a perfect trial pack for beginners and it also makes for a perfect gift for your sisters.

Drawn

This dress from Drawn’s polka edit will be the perfect way to express your love for your sisters this Rakhi. Speaking of last-minute Rakhi gifts one can never go wrong with a dress especially when it is filled to the brim with polkas.

3AM

This year, make the occasion even more memorable with 3 AM’s skincare combo set suitable for your siblings’ skin concerns. Perfect combo for maintaining everyday glow, brightness, and even skin tone. It also tackles under-eye circles even during the day. The only bundle you need, if you are on the go and want to finish your routine with just 3-4 steps!

Da Milano

Brothers are in for a treat too as Da Milano is here to sort your last-minute gifting conundrum with their gifting sets. The black croco leather men’s wallet with key chain gift set seems to be the right fit for your brothers this festive season.

Loud Skin

The only serum to offer Vitamin C booster separately this comes with a unique formulation and has many advantages. Vitamin C booster gets activated only when it’s added to the serum. This gives the most potent and effective form of Vitamin C to have a lasting impact against pigmentation. It’s. Comes with many benefits hydrates, exfoliates, brightens skin, nourishes skin, protects skin soothes and transforms your skin and gives that natural glow.

