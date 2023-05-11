Make Mother’s Day extra special by ordering unique cakes from these online stores

While we do not need a speccific day to celebrate the superheroes, it is always good to make our moms feel extraordinary on Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and what’s better than expressing your love for them through special and delicious cakes. This sweet confectionery is a simple yet great way to honour and appreciate the unconditional love, sacrifices, and immeasurable contributions of mothers.

Luckily, thanks to the era of the Internet, purchasing special cakes for Mother’s Day has become an easy task for even people who are busy with work. You can find many online stores that do special deliveries on the occasion of Mother’s Day. Not just that, you can even do away with the boring, cliché cakes this time and order some special Mother’s Day designs to surprise your moms.

We have curated a list of the best online stores that do special cake deliveries for Mother’s Day. Not only are these shops affordable but their cakes taste equally delicious. You can place an order without any hassle. Check out the online stores below.

Best online stores to buy cakes for Mother’s Day 2023

Mother’s Day serves as a reminder to slow down and cherish the beautiful bond we share with our mothers. It is a day to celebrate their strength, resilience, and unwavering love. So, let us embrace this special day with open hearts and make them feel special by ordering a delicious cake.

Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals is one of the most renowned online cake shops in India that offers a wide range of cakes to celebrate the occasion of Mother’s Day. From classic flavours like chocolate and vanilla to unique options like red velvet and fruitcake, they have something to offer to everyone. They also provide customisation options and prompt delivery services.

Price: Starts from INR 799

You can place your order here.

CakeZone

CakeZone is a much-loved online cake delivery outlet that specialises in a variety of delectable cakes for special occasions. They offer the best Mother’s Day cakes in various flavours, sizes, and designs, allowing you to surprise your mom with a delightful treat.

Price: Starts from INR 459

You can place your order here.

Bakingo

If you are looking for some mouthwatering flavours, then Bakingo is just the place for you. Their Mother’s Day cake collection features elegant designs and flavours that are sure to impress your mom. They also offer same-day and midnight delivery options, so you can definitely add a touch of surprise to your Mother’s Day celebrations.

Price: Starts from INR 599

You can place your order here.

FlowerAura

You can also check out FlowerAura to find a wide range of delectable cakes this Mother’s Day. Their Mother’s Day cake collection includes options like heart-shaped cakes, photo cakes, and themed cakes that are sure to make our emotional mom feel a little extra overwhelmed on this special day.

Price: Starts from INR 600

You can place your order here.

Chef Bakers

Chef Bakers is known to deliver scrumptious cakes across multiple cities in India. Their Mother’s Day cake collection boasts of a variety of flavours, including Butterscotch, Chocolate Truffle, and Fresh Fruit. Their cakes are known for their excellent taste and elegant designs.

Price: Starts from INR 400

You can place your order here.

Sassy Teaspoon

Mother’s Day cake collection at Sassy Teaspoon includes a wide array of flavours and designs. With their focus on quality and taste, you can be assured of a delightful cake for your mom. Sassy Teaspoon offers flavours like Black Forest, Strawberry, and Coffee, so you can order whatever flavour your mom loves. They also have several personalised options to make your mom’s day truly special.

Price: Starts from INR 600

You can place your order here.

Just Bake

Just Bake’s Mother’s Day cake range features an assortment of flavours, including Chocolate, Butterscotch, and Pineapple, along with eye-catching designs. These cakes are very much affordable and you can be assured that your delivery will be on time.

Price: Starts from INR 1200

You can place your order here.

Cake Express

Cake Express is an online cake delivery service that offers a wide range of cakes for special occasions like Mother’s Day. They have an extensive menu with flavours ranging from classic to exotic. With its efficient delivery network and quality cakes, Cake Express is a pretty good option to explore your options.

Price: Starts from INR 1,000

You can place your order here.

