New Delhi World Book Fair 2023: Date, timings, venue and more

As the capital bids adieu to winter, it’s now gearing up for the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023. The centre stage of all things books, culture and art, it’s that time of the year when the air fills up with the fragrance of new books. Before you plan to visit the World Book Fair this year, we bring you all the details you need to know.

With great discounts and an opportunity to meet and greet your favourite authors, the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 is a great platform for bibliophiles. Organised by the National Book Trust of India, this year marks the 50th year of the prestigious event. So, expect more grandeur and pomp and everything else on a bigger scale. Here’s everything you need to know.

Everything you need to know about New Delhi World Book Fair 2023

Venue

One of the biggest events in the book and publishing world, this year marks the 50th year. This year, the World Book Fair will be held at the newly constructed Halls 2-5 GF at the Pragati Maidan.

Address: Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110001

Dates: 25 February – 5 March 2023

Timings: 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Who is organising the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023?

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2023 is organised by the National Book Trust of India, which is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Education. The India Trade Promotion Organisation, Ministry of Commerce, are the co-organisers.

How to get there?

Getting to the Book Fair is easy as it is centrally located. You will have to get down at the Pragati Maidan on the Blue line of the Delhi metro and take the exit towards the Book Fair.

Who is the Guest of Honour this year?

For the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023, France will be the Guest of Honour. This comes after India was the Country of Honour at the Festival du Livre de Paris in France in April 2022.

What is the theme of the World Book Fair 2023?

As India is celebrating its 75th year of independence in 2023, the theme for the Delhi Book Fair has been chosen as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Expect a lot of programmes and cultural events around the same.

What will be the various sections at the New Delhi World Book Fair 2023?

This year, the Book Fair will feature several corners. There will be a Children’s Pavilion, which will feature various activities, like skits, dramas, musical presentations, street plays, storytelling sessions, workshops, panel discussions etc. to promote literature and reading habits in kids.

There will be a Yuva Corner as well, where 75 young writers, who were chosen through an All India contest, will be launching their books.

Apart from these, there will also be a Child Authors’ Corner, an International Events corner, a CEO Speak corner, an Authors’ Corner, a New Delhi Rights table and several cultural programmes throughout 10 days.

