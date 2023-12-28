Bid adieu to 2023 on a high with these best new year parties in Bangalore

Although beers and breezy beats underline the nightlife of India’s IT hub — a string of new clubs and cocktail bars have allowed it to embrace its wild side. This only intensifies in December — as establishments across the city play host to the most exciting gigs. No surprises that Bangalore has lined up exciting new year parties to see off 2023. Here’s our pick of the lot.
The end of December is a smorgasbord of traditions. These range from the modern-day movie-and-takeout routine to the historically-significant act of biting into one grape for each stroke of the clock at midnight (read, Spain). Over the past few years, however, getting together with loved ones, knocking back a heady beverage (or two), and dancing well into the wee hours of January 1 has gotten quite popular. And establishments across Bangalore have got the memo — with many lining up the most exciting new year parties to celebrate the end of 2023. We take a look at a few that are worth pencilling into your social calendar.
Best new year parties in Bangalore to end 2023 on a bang
Mirage
View this post on Instagram
This chic rooftop destination — decked in hues of copper and gold – is one of the most popular party destinations in the city. Needless to say, it has something exciting up its sleeves come NYE. This year, it’s set up a luxurious celebration with heady beverages and beats by Montreal-based artist Sinca. Call for reservations.
Address: Shanthala Nagar, Near Ashok Nagar, St. Marks Road
Contact: +91 95389 41981
one8 Commune
View this post on Instagram
Virat Kohli’s popular restaurant one8 Commune — which recently made its debut in Bangalore — is set to transform into a party hub come NYE. On the rooftop, DJ Rahul Pradhan will spin his magic, while the atrium will bustle with the beats of DJ Daksh and Arjun. This, with a side of delicious bites and carefully-crafted cocktails. Need we say more? Reserve here.
Timings: 31 December, 9:00 pm onwards
Cost: INR 6,000 onwards
Address: Kasturba Rd, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar
Contact: +91 87488 81818
Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar
View this post on Instagram
Known for its innovative-contemporary approach to traditional Indian delicacies, creative cocktails, and wild DJ parties — ringing in the new year at this Bangalore stalwart is set to be exciting. On offer is a performance by Santana and delicious drinks and bites. Not to mention, an electric atmosphere. Don’t miss out and call ahead for reservations.
Timings: 31 December, 8:00 pm onwards
Prices: INR 2,500 onwards, tables from INR 15,000 onwards
Address: 15, 3rd Floor, Near Nexa Showroom, St. Marks Road, Bangalore
Contact: +91 85868 08809
ZLB 23
View this post on Instagram
An exclusive space nestled in the Leela Palace Bengaluru — ZLB 23 boasts lush upholstery by celebrity designer Sabyasachi, a grand piano, elegant lighting, and Prohibition-era cocktails. For the new year, the space is throwing it back to the Roaring Twenties. At the helm of affairs are MoonArra and DJ Arjun Hora — who will raise the roof with their exceptional tunes. A celebration of the past and the future like no other. Call for reservations.
Timings: 31 December, 8:00 pm onwards
Price: INR 15,000 onwards
Address: Leela Palace Bengaluru
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel
View this post on Instagram
At this opulent destination in Bangalore — New Year’s Eve is set to be both elegant and exciting. To start things off, a delicious feast with culinary creations from around the world — Butter Glazed Turkey with giblet gravy, flavours of Rajasthan Ki Rasoi, the works. This is followed by a Masquerade affair with a live DJ and delicious Persian street treats. We’re eyeing the neon-themed celebration lined up at the city’s highest party spot in the city, High Ultra Lounge. Complete, with live DJ sets, delicious food, and the most electric atmosphere. Don’t miss out!
Timings: 31 December, 8:00 pm onwards
Price: INR 6,799 onwards
Address: Dr. Rajkumar Road Malleswaram, Rajajinagar
Contact: +91 80425 21000
Aviary, JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
View this post on Instagram
At one of the most luxurious destinations in the city — NYE is an elaborate affair. Festivities begin with a feast, live music, and countdown at the Aleeshan and East. Right after, an open-air party awaits at the Aviary — complete, with dance acts, aerial showcases, and DJ performances. Adding to this, a bonfire and a raffle draw that offers a chance to win big prizes. If that doesn’t spell exciting, we don’t know what does. Call for reservations.
Timings: 31 December, 8:00 pm onwards
Price: INR 6,000 onwards
Address: Nandi Hills Road Karahalli Post, Kundana Hobli, Taluk, Devanahalli
Contact: +91 87929 29221
Geist Brewing Co.
View this post on Instagram
A craft beer aficionado’s haven — Geist Brewing Co. has quickly become a popular part of Bangalore’s nightlife. To see off 2023, the Bangalore brewery has lined up a high-energy party of performances by Mahima, Lagori, and DJ Devwin. This, with a side of delicious drinks and food. Call for reservations!
Timings: 31 December, 8:00 pm onwards
Address: Geist Brewing Co. Hennur
Contact: +91 88677 07102
Happy 2024!
All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock