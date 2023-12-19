Bookmark these New Year parties in Delhi-NCR to ring in 2024 with a bang

As the countdown to the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve 2023 begins, Delhi is all set to be the pulsating epicentre of celebration, excitement, and extravagant revelry. A city known for its rich history, diverse culture, and vibrant spirit, Delhi transforms into a dazzling playground where the old and the new come together to welcome the New Year. As the calendar turns the page, Delhiites eagerly prepare to bid farewell to the year gone by and usher in the dawn of 2024 in style. Here are all the NY parties in Delhi-NCR to check out!

Delhi, with its myriad of party options, promises an eclectic mix of celebrations to suit everyone’s tastes and preferences. From chic rooftop soirées with panoramic to boisterous street parties in Connaught Place, the capital’s landscape becomes filled with joy, music, and merriment. This article serves as your guide to navigating New Year’s Eve offerings in Delhi, providing a glimpse into the most enchanting and sought-after parties that promise to make your transition into 2024 truly unforgettable.

Most happening NY parties in Delhi NCR

BFF New Year’s Eve

From live performances to light, sound and fireworks, this party has it all. For all the party people living in Gurgaon, Leisure Valley has planned one of the most happening NY parties in Delhi NCR the BFF New Year’s Eve. It will be between the 30th and 31st, New Year’s Eve. Open for all age groups, bring in your family to ring in the new year with a lot of love. Expect performances from your favourite artists, like Akhil Sachdeva and Kanika Kapoor will be performing at the event.

Book your tickets here

The Dom: Lounge, Dine & Bar

The Dom – Lounge, Dine & Bar in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh has a fun evening planned for you this 31st December. the evening full of magic starts from 02:00 pm onwards, so you can drop by at a convenient time. With an evening full of music, unlimited food and drinks, put your dancing shoes on to bid adieu to the year gone by. There are both alcoholic and non-alcoholic passes available, so choose the one of your choice.

Book your tickets here

New Year Eve with Gurdas Maan Live

A four and half hours show, with the chartbusters of Punjabi music, and scrumptious food with drinks. Could NYE be any better? Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan will take the stage at Crowne Plaza Gurgaon for a live performance like no other. Full of festive spirits and a vibrant aura, this is your cue to have your own ‘dance till you drop’ moment.

Book your tickets here

Bristol Hotel Gurgaon

Welcome New Year 2024 at the 5-star deluxe property Bristol Hotel in Gurgaon. They have arranged all the elements that a perfect NY party in Delhi needs. Expect a lavish spread of world-class food, appetisers and liquors, live DJ, and even a dhol to say goodbye to the year gone by. You can book your party package including a stay at the hotel, or even without it. The party starts at 08:00 pm onwards, and a gala night will follow.

Book your tickets here

Gaurs Sarovar Premiere New Year Party

Unlimited food with live counters, unlimited premium alcohol, a DJ from Goa, Bollywood live singing, a fire performance by an international performer, cake cutting at the ring on 2024, bonfire, fireworks, games, surprise gifts, and more- now this is a NY party in Delhi NCR that will get Delhiites truly excited. To be held at The Gaurs Sarovar Portico at Gaur City Club in Greater Noida, this will be a night to remember!

Book your tickets here

New Year Eve Party in Delhi, Gymkhana Club

Delhi Gymkhana Club in Gurgaon Sector 29 will deck up in style and festivities for NY 2024. If you want to witness one of the best NY parties in Delhi NCR, you have to be there! With live performances by Shivjot and the DJs all evening, unlimited food and beverage, say hello to 2024 with your friends and loved ones.

Hero Image: Courtesy Barun Ghosh/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Kateryna Hliznitsova/Unsplash