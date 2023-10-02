Why attending the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 in Pune could be a fun idea!

With September coming to an end in a few days, we will officially be entering the last quarter of the year, which means that it’s time to put on our festive hats on. With all sorts of celebrations commencing in October, we also mark the arrival of annual music festivals and other such leisure events including the BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2023 that takes place in Pune.

After 13 successful years of celebrating music across all genres, NH7 Weekender 2023 will return to Pune for another banging edition. With 45+ stellar international & Indian artists across 4 stages, the schedule for this year’s NH7 Weekender Pune looks quite promising. One of the biggest reasons to attend the music festival is being able to watch artists like British pop icon M.I.A., Euphoria, Jai Wolf and more perform live. Here are all the details you need.

NH7 Weekender 2023 Pune: Date, ticket price, location & more

Artists from across genres ranging from Metal to Rock to Hip-Hop to Funk to Punjabi to Electronic to Pop would be a part of the NH7 Weekender Pune schedule. Tag along your friends (including your fur buddies) & experience a weekend full of good music, cocktails and yummy food.

Dates: 1 December – 3 December | Gates open at 03:00 pm

Location: Teerth Fields, Teerth Town Rd, Near Vibgyor High School, Sus, Pune

Ticket price: INR 2499 – INR 6999

For more details, visit here.

Who are the artists performing at NH7 Weekender Pune?

M.I.A. is the first headliner of the 14th edition of the music festival. Apart from this, its first phase lineup includes a stunning ensemble of 28+ local and international artists. The lineup includes Ezra Collective, BEAR, Priya Ragu, Romare, MEMBA, Jai Wolf, Jahneration, Alo Wala, Cartel Madras, BeBhumika, Lavi, Aarifah, Mary Ann Alexander, and Euphoria.

Homegrown artists that you will spot performing at the festival include names like MadStarBase, The Lightyears Explode, Dorwin John, The Fanculos, Corner Café Chronicles, Second Sight, Chirag Todi, Katoptris, Raj, Shia X Zero Chill, and Trick Singh. More acts will be announced soon as part of the second phase lineup.

For the first time, the organisers chose to reveal the line-up through an interactive game which was developed by Nodwin Gaming in partnership with casual gaming platform Vorlds. It is also quite interesting to see that the music festival will feature a devoted all-female line-up this year on Day 2.

A word from the organisers

Akshat Rathee, co-founder and managing director, NODWIN Gaming said, “With a vast majority of the initial line-up comprising first-time BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender performers we are aiming for the inclusion of contemporary and experimental genres that will appeal to universal audiences. We also seek to showcase what we care about; championing female representation and inclusivity. Curated by our festival director Tej Brar, the 2023 edition aspires to exceed its previous editions and create milestone moments and unforgettable memories.”

Sameeksha Uniyal, senior brand lead, Brand BACARDÍ, India & South East Asia, said, “After 13 successful editions, BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender stands not only as India’s happiest music festival but also as a cultural phenomenon of music discovery and community building. It has become a space for people to come together and revel in the magic of music. Each day at BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender has its unique highlights.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

-What time is NH7 Weekender in Pune?

The event will take place on 1 December – 3 December. The gates will open at 03:00 pm.

-Where is NH7 Weekender Pune?

The music festival will take place in Teerth Fields.

-Is the NH7 Weekender worth it?

This music festival is one of the biggest and most attended festivals in India.

-Who is the sponsor of the NH7 Weekender?

Its title sponsor has been Bacardi since the first edition.

-What is the ticket price of NH7 Weekender?

The ticket price starts at INR 2499 and goes as high as INR 6999.

All Images: Courtesy BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender/Instagram