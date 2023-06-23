Get your glam on with the Nykaa End of Season Sale

It is time to indulge in some beauty and self-care shopping as one of India’s biggest beauty destinations has unveiled attractive deals and offers at the Nykaa End of Season Sale. Whether you are a makeup enthusiast, skin and hair care aficionado or a collector of fragrances, this is your golden ticket to bag some of the best global and homegrown brands without breaking the bank.

The Nykaa End of Season Sale is live from 17 to 25 June 2023 on the e-commerce website and app. Here, you can find steal deals on skincare, makeup, hair care, fragrances, grooming and self-care products.

Top deals & offers to avail on Nykaa End of Season Sale

Makeup

Fulfil your cosmetic cravings with irresistible makeup deals. Myriad lipstick shades, flawless foundations and dramatic eyeshadow palettes — the Nykaa EOSS has everything you need. From high-end luxury brands to cult favourites, find everything at Nykaa.

Skincare

Get ready for luxurious pampering sessions with the Nykaa End of Season Sale where skincare deals are at their prime. Whether you are looking to address a specific skin concern or simply add something new to your routine, select from a vast range of products from some of the most trusted brands. From rejuvenating face masks, hydrating moisturisers, face serums and more, the list is endless.

Haircare

Dreaming of luscious locks? Say hello to some of the best hair care products available at unbeatable prices at the Nykaa End of Season Sale. Whether you are battling hair fall and breakage or simply looking to enhance the shine of your tresses, there’s something for everyone here. Find the best shampoos, masks and more that deliver promising results for every hair type and concern.

Fragrances

There’s no other feeling like smelling good all day long wherever you go. Make your pick from some of the most captivating scents at discounted prices and step into a world of olfactory delights. You’ll find all-time crowd favourites, iconic classics and even trendy newcomers.

Bath and body

Pamper yourself from head to toe with some of the most amazing bath and body products that will leave you feeling rejuvenated. This Nykaa sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favourite body care essentials at unmatched prices. Check out some of the best deals on body washes, lotions, scrubs, mists and more.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)



(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)