Get your glam on with the Nykaa End of Season Sale

It is time to indulge in some beauty and self-care shopping as one of India’s biggest beauty destinations has unveiled attractive deals and offers at the Nykaa End of Season Sale. Whether you are a makeup enthusiast, skin and hair care aficionado or a collector of fragrances, this is your golden ticket to bag some of the best global and homegrown brands without breaking the bank.
Nykaa End of Season Sale: Date and time
The Nykaa End of Season Sale is live from 17 to 25 June 2023 on the e-commerce website and app. Here, you can find steal deals on skincare, makeup, hair care, fragrances, grooming and self-care products.
Top deals & offers to avail on Nykaa End of Season Sale
Makeup
Fulfil your cosmetic cravings with irresistible makeup deals. Myriad lipstick shades, flawless foundations and dramatic eyeshadow palettes — the Nykaa EOSS has everything you need. From high-end luxury brands to cult favourites, find everything at Nykaa.
Best makeup deals
More makeup deals
More makeup deals
Skincare
Get ready for luxurious pampering sessions with the Nykaa End of Season Sale where skincare deals are at their prime. Whether you are looking to address a specific skin concern or simply add something new to your routine, select from a vast range of products from some of the most trusted brands. From rejuvenating face masks, hydrating moisturisers, face serums and more, the list is endless.
Best skincare deals
More skincare deals
Haircare
Dreaming of luscious locks? Say hello to some of the best hair care products available at unbeatable prices at the Nykaa End of Season Sale. Whether you are battling hair fall and breakage or simply looking to enhance the shine of your tresses, there’s something for everyone here. Find the best shampoos, masks and more that deliver promising results for every hair type and concern.
Best haircare deals
Fragrances
There’s no other feeling like smelling good all day long wherever you go. Make your pick from some of the most captivating scents at discounted prices and step into a world of olfactory delights. You’ll find all-time crowd favourites, iconic classics and even trendy newcomers.
Best deals on fragrances
Bath and body
Pamper yourself from head to toe with some of the most amazing bath and body products that will leave you feeling rejuvenated. This Nykaa sale is the perfect opportunity to stock up on your favourite body care essentials at unmatched prices. Check out some of the best deals on body washes, lotions, scrubs, mists and more.
Best bath and body deals
(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)
(Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Karolina Grabowska/Pexels)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: You can follow Nykaa's social media handles, website and mobile application to stay updated about the Nykaa End of Season Sale.
Answer: Yes, you can return or exchange products purchased during the Nykaa End of Season Sale.
Answer: Nykaa End of Season Sale usually lasts for seven to eight days.
Answer: Some other Nykaa sales with the best offers are Nykaa Pink Friday Sale, Nykaa Summer Sale and Nykaa Independence Day Sale.
Answer: The time required for an ordered product to get delivered depends on the delivery region. You can enter your pin code to check the estimated time required for delivery.