Nykaa Hot Pink Sale 2023: Best deals on beauty products to bag right now

It’s time to rejoice, skincare aficionados as the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale is almost here. Amid the biggest offers on the best beauty brands, we shine the spotlight on deals that you must not miss!
The best way to make the most of the sale is to have your cart ready with your favourites. So, when the Hot Pink Sale at Nykaa goes live, you can quickly scan through the Pink Box and grab the best offers. Here’s your chance to shop top brands like Nykaa Cosmetics, Plum, Lakme, Huda Beauty, Cetaphil, Maybelline New York and luxury beauty labels like M.A.C, Huda Beauty and Lancôme.
Nykaa Hot Pink Sale – Date & timings
Starting 21 July 2023, from 4 pm onwards, numerous offers and discounts on top beauty brands will be live on the e-commerce platform. Even though the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale’s last date is yet to be announced, get your hands on blockbuster deals at the earliest to make sure your favourite products don’t go out of stock.
Nykaa Hot Pink Sale – Best offers, deals & discounts
Makeup
Nykaa is a one-stop destination for authentic and finely curated makeup products. At the Hot Pink Sale, you can get everything — from everyday items to the world’s most prestigious makeup brands — at unbelievable prices. Some of the renowned brands include Huda Beauty, Maybelline New York, Lakme, Kay Beauty, and M.A.C. It’s the best time to stock up on lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes, eyeliners, foundations, mascara, and a lot more.
Best deals on makeup products
Best deals on makeup combos
Skincare
Whether you have a solid skincare regime in place or are looking to revamp your existing one, it’s the best time to stock up on skincare items from trustworthy, prestigious brands. At the Hot Pink Sale, you can find moisturisers, sunscreens, face oils and masks, serums, face washes, and more. Brands such as Olay, Estee Lauder, Lakme, Cetaphil, and many others have their best products on never-before-seen offers.
Best deals on skincare products
Best deals on skincare combos
Best deals on sunscreen combos
Body care
If you’re thinking of pampering yourself with a refreshing and hydrating routine, Nykaa’s body care assortment at the Hot Pink Sale is the best place to start. Stock up on moisturising lotions, body washes, shower gels, body serums, body scrubs, and a lot more. Grab the best deals on body care products from top-notch brands like Bath & Body Works, Vaseline, Nivea, Dove, The Body Shop, and many more.
Best deals on body care products
Best deals body care combos
Hair care
Whatever the season, hair care is an everyday ritual. Restock your daily hair oils, hair masks, conditioners, shampoos, and hair serums with the best offers available at the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale. You will find hair products from top brands like Wella, Schwarzkopf Professional, Plum, Aravi, The Body Shop, and many more at unbelievable prices.
Best deals on hair care products
Best deals on hair care combos
Luxe
For those who like to indulge in some luxury self-care, the Hot Pink Sale is a treasure trove of amazing deals on luxe beauty products. Charlotte Tilbury, Kiehl’s, YSL Libre, Dermalogica, and many other international brands are on incredible deals. Bag special offers on luxe serums, scrubs, shampoos, makeup, perfumes, and much more.
Best deals on luxe beauty products
More deals on luxe beauty products
Fragrances
It cannot get any better at the Hot Pink Sale on Nykaa as the most heavenly fragrances from well-known brands are up for grabs at the best prices. Bulgari, Lovechild Masaba, Salvatore Ferragamo, Guess and Clinique are some of the best perfume brands on sale.
Best deals on fragrances
Best deals on fragrance combos
Personal care tools and appliances
The Nykaa Hot Pink Sale is the perfect opportunity to make your styling and grooming dreams come true. Get the best deals on straighteners, curlers, blow-dryers, hair dryers, and electric hair removers from top brands like Vega, Braun, Alan Truman, and many others.
Best deals on personal care tools and appliances
Best combo deals on personal care tools and appliances
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: The Nykaa Hot Pink Sale will go live at 4 PM on 21 July 2023.
Answer: Just like any other day, during the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale, there is no requirement for a minimum or maximum order value. You can shop your heart out.
Answer: Yes, cash on delivery (COD) is applicable on Nykaa orders during the Hot Pink Sale.
Answer: Makeup, skincare, body care, luxury products, and personal care tools and appliances from Indian and international beauty brands are available at amazing prices during the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale.
Answer: The end date for the 2023 edition of the Nykaa Hot Pink Sale's hasn't been revealed. However, the sale usually lasts for 4 to 5 days. You can get your hands on the most incredible prices as soon as it goes live on 21 July 2023.
Answer: Returns and refunds are only applicable on products bought from Nykaa if they are defective and damaged or if the item is wrong or missing. This is applicable within 15 days of receiving the order.
Answer: A large number of orders are placed during sales, so there is a chance of particular products going out of stock quickly.