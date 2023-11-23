Nykaa Pink Friday Sale 2023: Beauty bargains unlocked

Get ready to paint the town pink as the beauty giant is back again with the 2023 edition of the Nykaa Pink Friday Sale. Jaw-dropping deals on go-to skincare, hair essentials as well as luxe choices make it the perfect place to load up on all your essentials for the season. From cult favourites to must-try newcomers in the beauty realm, explore a range of products to elevate your style game.

The Nykaa Pink Friday Sale 2023 will be live on the website and app from 23 November 2023, 4 pm onwards. Excitingly, Gold and Prive members were given early access to the sale deals from 22 November 2023.

Best deals at the Nykaa Pink Friday Sale 2023

Skincare

Emptied your favourite skincare item? Or in the mood to try out new entrants with promising results? This Nykaa sale is the perfect place to load your cart with some of the best products at unbelievable prices. Check out moisturisers, serums, eye creams and more here.

Makeup

Nykaa is every makeup lover’s paradise. With deals on coveted beauty brands offering luscious lipsticks, dewy blushes, dreamy eyeshadows and more, it is the perfect place to fulfil your beauty wish list.

Haircare

Transform your tresses with the best of haircare products available at slashed deals. Make your pick from a huge collection of hair masks, sprays, shampoos, conditioners and more.

Body care

Choose from Nykaa’s repertoire of body care brands and give yourself a much-needed spa experience from the comfort of your home. Find exclusive deals on body scrubs, shower gels, lotions and more.

Fragrances

Get your hands on some of the most captivating scents that will leave you smelling like a dream all day. From floral fantasies to bold and muskier notes, the choices are endless. Pick your scents at the Nykaa sale 2023.

Luxe favourites

Indulge in luxe beauty picks without straining your bank account at this Nykaa sale. Discover unbeatable offers on premium beauty brands, from high-end makeup, skincare and even body care. Check out the best products here.

(Prices of the products mentioned in the story are subject to change.)

(Hero Image: Nykaa; Featured Image: Courtesy Max Fische/Pexels)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Which is the biggest sale of Nykaa?

End of Season Sale and Pink Friday Sale are some of Nykaa’s biggest sales,

– What is the Nykaa Pink Friday Sale?

It is Nykaa’s version of a Black Friday sale, an annual event hosted by shopping websites across the globe.

– When is the Pink Friday Sale going live on Nykaa?

The sale is live on the website and app from 4 pm, 23 November 2023.