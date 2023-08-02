Nykaaland: All about India’s first beauty & lifestyle festival to be held in Mumbai

If there’s one thing every beauty and makeup buff truly wishes, it is to walk into a sea of products and have a never-ending supply of lipsticks, eye palettes, makeup brushes and what not. Nykaa really said “Your wish is our command” and it is finally happening! The makeup and beauty e-commerce giant is all set to host the first of its kind beauty and lifestyle festival Nykaaland and here’s all you need to know about it.

Bringing all major Indian and international beauty brands at one place, Nykaaland aims at setting a new benchmark in the world of beauty. This event will see several leading makeup brands, makeup artists, dermatologists, beauty experts, and content creators come together to create a spectacular weekend. If that got you excited, you are at the right place, because we have the only guide you need for Nykaaland.

Everything you need to know about Nykaaland

When is it happening?

Promoted by BookMyShow Live, Nykaaland is all set to take place in November 2023.

Date: 5 and 6 November 2023

Venue: Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai

What to expect?

Anchit Nayar, Executive Director and CEO at Nykaa Beauty has said in a statement, “Through this event and our partnership with BookMyShow Live, we hope to create a remarkable milestone in India’s retail landscape, symbolizing a decade of growth and innovation. From digital aisles to physical store shelves, and now venturing into the experiential Nykaaland, we look forward to connecting with our valued consumers in an unprecedented format and shaping the future of beauty and lifestyle experiences in India.”

You can expect to see global brands like Murad, Charlotte Tilbury, MAC, Huda Beauty, Benefit Cosmetics, Clinique, Pat McGrath. There will also be Indian brands such as L’Oréal Professionnel, Dove, Lakmé, Maybelline, L’Oréal Paris, Sol De Janeiro, Anomaly, and many more.

Stay tuned for more details.

All Images: Courtesy mynykaa/Instagram