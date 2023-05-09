First official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla released

The first official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla were released by Buckingham Palace on 8 May, two days after their coronation.

The pictures of the newly crowned British monarch and the Queen were taken by photographer Hugo Burnand, who also took their wedding portrait in 2005.

The photos were taken at Buckingham Palace‘s Throne Room and Green Drawing Room shortly after the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, which was attended by more than 2,000 dignitaries including Malaysia’s constitutional monarch, His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Her Majesty Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

All about the official portraits of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

Four pictures with one featuring working royals

Four separate pictures were released. The first is a solo portrait of King Charles III, wearing the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown. He is seen holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross in the photo.

The King is seated in a throne chair that is part of a pair dating back to 1902. The pair was made for King George V and Queen Mary for King Edward VII’s coronation.

Queen Camilla’s solo photograph shows her with Queen Mary’s Crown and the Robe of Estate. Both the King and the Queen also posed for a portrait together.

The fourth photograph includes all the working royals with the King and the Queen. Seen among them are Prince Edward, Duke of Kent; Birgitte, the Duchess of Gloucester; Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester; Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince William of Wales and Princess Catherine of Wales; Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh; Princess Alexandra, the Honourable Lady Ogilvy; and Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Missing in the historic group photo were Prince Andrew and Prince Harry.

King Charles III issues statement thanking all

The photos were shared on the official social media handles of the royal family along with a message from King Charles III.

“As the Coronation weekend draws to a close, my wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion,” read the statement that was accompanied by one of the pictures, showing the king and the queen in full ceremonial regalia and their respective crowns.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible,” the king added.

“To those who joined in the celebrations – whether at home, at street parties and lunches, or by volunteering in communities – we thank you, each and every one. To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth,” concluded the statement, which was signed “Charles R.”

Hero and Featured images: Courtesy Hugo Burnand/The Royal Family/@RoyalFamily/Twitter