Party your way into 2023 at these exciting New Year gigs across Bangalore

The country’s garden city – with its string of breweries and cocktail bars – has a laid back approach to nightlife. However, come December, it embraces its wild side – with eclectic beverages and heart-thumping music. If you’re keen on heading out to toast to 2023, here’s looking at a few party spots in Bangalore that have been on our radar.

New Year traditions can range from the classic toast to a simple takeout-and-movie routine. Few have come straight through the pages of history. For instance, fireworks can be traced back to China in the seventh century AD – where loud bangs were used to ward off evil. Most others ,however, are modern-day inventions – of which a get-together is quite popular. Across the world, loved ones gather to celebrate new beginnings – hoping for luck and health in the future.

While some of these gatherings take place at home, with breezy music and champagne to go around, others occur in nightclubs and restaurants. Call it convenience or a growing appetite for things larger than life – the latter are more popular in the country, often featuring live music, heady beverages, and a loud countdown to midnight. And if you’re in Bangalore, there’s plenty of party spots to head to for ringing in the New Year. On offer are heady cocktails, DJ nights, and the most exciting array of culinary creations. All you need to do is show up to one of these spots on our radar.

Best places in Bangalore to party it up this New Year