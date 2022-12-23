Party your way into 2023 at these exciting New Year gigs across Bangalore

The country’s garden city – with its string of breweries and cocktail bars – has a laid back approach to nightlife. However, come December, it embraces its wild side – with eclectic beverages and heart-thumping music. If you’re keen on heading out to toast to 2023, here’s looking at a few party spots in Bangalore that have been on our radar.
New Year traditions can range from the classic toast to a simple takeout-and-movie routine. Few have come straight through the pages of history. For instance, fireworks can be traced back to China in the seventh century AD – where loud bangs were used to ward off evil. Most others ,however, are modern-day inventions – of which a get-together is quite popular. Across the world, loved ones gather to celebrate new beginnings – hoping for luck and health in the future.
While some of these gatherings take place at home, with breezy music and champagne to go around, others occur in nightclubs and restaurants. Call it convenience or a growing appetite for things larger than life – the latter are more popular in the country, often featuring live music, heady beverages, and a loud countdown to midnight. And if you’re in Bangalore, there’s plenty of party spots to head to for ringing in the New Year. On offer are heady cocktails, DJ nights, and the most exciting array of culinary creations. All you need to do is show up to one of these spots on our radar.
Best places in Bangalore to party it up this New Year
The friendly-neighborhood bar – SOCIAL – knows how to throw a party. Between heady cocktails and delicious comfort grub – there’s plenty for you to dig into with your friends as you’re treated to the most exciting lineup of artistd, courtesy NYE Resurgence ’23. This includes the likes of Syncslip, 3Spear, Sandeep, Praveen, and SKY. Cover charges range from INR 3,000 – 5,000. Don’t miss out!
Perhaps one of the most popular spots in the city for live music and innovative cocktails – Windmills is an elegant destination to ring in the New Year. On offer is an electrifying performance by Bangalore-based duo Mannequin Disorder. Expect a night of disco, funk, and electro rock. Best part? The gig will only set you back by INR 5000, of which INR 3000 is redeemable against the space’s specially-curated holiday menu. Sounds like a win in our books.
The luxurious and welcoming Hyatt Centric MG Road has a grand, three-part celebration in store for the New Year. The festivities begin with a New Year’s Eve celebration with retro music at The Bengaluru Brasserie. Complete with delicious bites and eclectic drinks – this one is priced at INR 5,999 and is the best spot to head to with your kids. Those who’d like to let their hair loose a bit more – head on over to Liquid for a night of chart toppers and plenty of tipples to go around. This is priced at INR 9,999 for couples and INR 4,999 and INR 5,999 for female and male stags respectively. This is followed by a leisurely brunch at The Bengaluru Brasserie the next day- complete with delicacies like Chicken Mortadella, Smoked Fish Rillette, and Shanghai Roll. This is priced at INR 2,999.
One of the city’s go-to for all things brewed – Fox In The Field has a grand celebration up its sleeves this New Year’s Eve. On offer is a bustling night of live music – led by the popular DJ Kevin – with unlimited food and beverages. The menu features peri-peri crumb fried cauliflower, Chettinadu pulao, artisanal pizzas, and shrimp with chilli basil sauce. The morning of there’s a curated menu featuring quail biryani and Korean spiced pork belly to savour. Not to mention a range of fruity margaritas and martinis. We can’t think of a better way to ring in 2023. Prices go up to about INR 2,000.
The city’s most popular, swanky speakeasy has a high-energy night in store for the last day of 2022. Titled ‘Last Night In Vegas,’ the festivities involve heady, unique cocktails and a menu featuring the most delectable bites. Complementing this are electrifying tunes from DJ Ron and DJ Roy as well. If you’d like an elegant, sophisticated start to the New Year, this is the spot to head to. Cover charge is INR 5,000.
Elegant and exciting rooftop bar and restaurant Woodpegger is throwing it back this New Year’s Eve with a night of all things retro. On offer is a trip down memory lane, with old-school music and unlimited food and beverages. You could spend your hours grooving, singing along, and savouring the most scrumptious delicacies – if that isn’t a recipe for a good time, we don’t know what is. Priced at INR 3,999 (couple) be sure to book a table in advance.
Located in the heart of the city – Bombay Borough is known to throw the most exciting New Year’s Eve events. This year’s no different, with eclectic cocktails and the most decadent set of bites on offer. Expect a night of feasting and being treated to the best music. All you need to do is put on your dancing shoes and arrive with an appetite.
Where will you be bidding goodbye to 2022?
All images: Courtesy Brands/Shutterstock