Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity to be held in Goa from January 6 to 8

Get ready, for Goa is set to host the first-ever festival that is completely inclusive. Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity, will be held from January 6-8, with an aim to show all how to be inclusive in society. Here are the details.

Come January, Goa will be set to host a unique festival on its grounds. The state’s Commission for Persons with Disabilities is set to host Purple Fest: Celebrating Diversity in Panjim, Goa, from January 6-8, 2023, with an aim to showcase how inclusivity can easily be brought about in society. The festival will also be a guide to supporting one another.

Purple Fest Goa: All you need to know

The festival, hosted by the Goa State Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in association with the Directorate of Social Welfare and Entertainment Society of Goa, already has thousands of entries registered. It is expected to host people from across the country to come and be a part of this humungous festival, reports state.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said at an event that the festival “embraced, expressed and celebrated persons with disabilities,” states a report on CNBC TV18. The government will also work towards making some beaches and important places accessible to persons with disabilities (PwD) during the festival, reports add.

The fest in Goa will feature fun live performances, including music concerts, dance recitals and stand-up shows, along with a host of interactive activities. Other events that are being organised for visitors include sporting events, birdwatching, blind car rally, and exhibitions showcasing products developed for and by PwDs. This isn’t all – the festival will also feature live art camps for those interested in learning. You will also be able to visit important heritage sites in Goa as part of the festival.

Purple Fest Goa is free for Goan delegates and students with disabilities. For the rest of the delegates, the registration fee for the festival is Rs 1,000. However, in case you register with a group of over 10 delegates, the charges will be reduced by 50 per cent, i.e. Rs 500 per person. If you are exhibiting, the registration charges are Rs 2,500 for you.

