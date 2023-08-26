Show your siblings a token of love with these thoughtfully curated Rakhi gift hampers

Raksha Bandhan is just a few days away, and as we know it’s the season of gifts galore. The one day of the year that sisters all across India wait for eagerly. The bond between siblings is one of the most adorable yet complex things in the world – you may fight but you never stop having each other’s back. Check out these Rakhi gift hampers to strengthen your bond with your sibling this season.
An important Hindu festival, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the bond of brothers and sisters. It is an auspicious day for Hindus when sisters tie a thread on their brother’s wrists and pray for a long and prosperous life for him. In return, the brother pledges to look after and protect his sister and showers her with gifts.
If you still haven’t been able to zero in on the perfect gift for your sibling, here we come to your rescue. This last minute gifting guide curates the perfect Rakhi gift hampers, that will show that you care about your sibling.
When is Raksha Bandhan in 2023?
Date: 30 – 31 August, 2023
Timings: 10:58 am (30 August) – 7:05 am (31 August)
It must be noted that the auspicious time, however, will start only after 9:01 pm on 30 August. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Raksha Bandhan falls on the last day of the month of Shravana.
Rakhi gift hampers to gift your siblings
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Exclusive Hampers at Radisson Blu MBD, Noida Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida
- Box of Love from The Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru
- Hamper from Courtyard by Marriott
- Rakhi hamper by The Leela Ambience Gurugram
- Hampers at Signature by The Leela - The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi
- Hamper by The Signature Collection by ITC Hotels
- Rakhi hamper by The Lodhi
Radisson Blu MBD Hotel, Noida has announced a range of Rakhi git hampers, to make the day special for your siblings. They have curated the hamper with Gourmet Delights that features a collection of sweets and delicacies, artisanal rakhis and a premium selection of chocolates and cookies. You can customise the hamper according to your taste, but do not forget to pre-order it.
Representative Image: Courtesy Shutterstock
The Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru has carefully curated five distinct gourmet boxes. These are the Bandhan Box, the Forever Box, Executive Box, Festivity Box and the Celebrations Box. Each of these boxes are filled with love, and goodies, and celebrate the bond between siblings. From an assortment of Indian sweets, to chocolate coated dry fruits, these boxes have everything.
Image: Courtesy Leela Bhartiya City Bengaluru
Glazed, the patisserie at Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal, has introduced its specially curated Rakhi hampers from 20 August to 30 August. There’s a lot you can expect from these hampers – Milk Chocolate Barks, Fruit and Nut Barks, beautiful Cupcakes with Rakhi toppings, Khoya Almond Cake Loaf, Raksha Bandhan Bento box cakes and more.
Image: Courtesy Courtyard by Marriott
To commemorate the unbreakable sibling bond, The Leela Ambience Gurugram has curated two special hampers – a Mithai box and a Chocolate box. In these boxes are some of the best creations by The Leela. With bespoke chocolates and sweets, get the full Raksha Bandhan experience at The Leela Gurugram with your siblings.
Image: Courtesy The Leela Ambience Gurugram
Signature by The Leela at The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi, has also planned its own Rakhi surprise for all siblings with its gifting hamper. The gourmet collection of sweets and chocolates are just what you need this Raksha Bandhan to shower unending love on your sibling. Creatively conceptualised and packed aesthetically, this will light up your sibling’s day.
Image: Courtesy The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel
ITC Hotels has introduced a completely new Signature Menu dedicated to siblings on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. On the menu are the Signature Laddoo Box of 9, a Nutmeg Signature Chocolate Cake, Box of Festove Delights in packs of 16 and 32, and the Happiness Hamper. These gift boxes are available across all ITC hotels in India.
Image: Courtesy ITC Hotels
The Lodhi, New Delhi has the most luxurious Rakhi gift hamper for your siblings this Raksha Bandhan. There’s the Macaron Box for a touch of French, Lodhi’s signature Sling Bag that adds an element of style, The Jewelry Box to amke your sister feel special, the Forest Essentials Gift Pack, the Newby Tea Gift Pack and much more.
Image: Courtesy The Lodhi