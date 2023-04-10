Road to Ultra 2023: All about the music festival as it returns to India after 6 years

Listen up, the Indian electronic music community, there’s exciting news. The celebrated international music festival brand ULTRA Worldwide is bringing back the Road to ULTRA music festival to India after six years and we have all the deets you need to know.

The previous India edition which was held in Mumbai in 2017 was a massive success and got fans looking forward to the next edition. The last time the show had more than 50,000 attendees and featured an impressive lineup of artists like The Chainsmokers, Rezz, Sam Feldt, and Slushii. With a spectacular portfolio of having conducted events throughout the world across six continents, the excitement around its return to India is too high. So EDM fans, are you ready to witness the grandeur?

All you need to know about the Road to ULTRA music festival

Location, dates, tickets and more

This time the Road to ULTRA music festival is coming back even bigger. The festival is lined up two major Indian cities with some of the biggest EDM fan base in the country.

Venue: Mumbai, and Bangalore

Dates: 14 and 15 April 2023

Tickets: INR 999 – INR 4000 per person

Ticket sales have gone live on Bookmyshow.com, with very limited early bird tickets available. Depending on the size of your group, the prices can go up to more than INR 2.36 lakhs.

Artist lineup at the Road to ULTRA music festival

Coming to the most important bit, this year’s lineup is as stellar as it can get. With spectacular stage design and an immersive entertainment experience for the viewers, it will be a daylong marathon of events and performances.

Some of the artists you will be seeing in Mumbai and Bangalore are KSHMR, Afrojack, James Hype, CESQEAUX, Chico Rose, DJ MYKRIS, Siana Katherine and more.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram