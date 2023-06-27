Searching for Queer voices in India with the first-ever Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism

The first edition of the Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism creates space for celebrating diversity and giving a voice to the community. In an exclusive interview with Lifestyle Asia India, founder Sharif D Rangnekar of the Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism talks about the importance of reclaiming Queer literature.

The history of the LGBTQI+ community is one that is not widely documented or even acknowledged. And the only way to rectify it is by creating resources that talk about it. These words inform and educate readers not from the community but also gives voice to the Queer community to share their stories, lessons and experiences. Taking on the mantle is the Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism, founded by author and journalist, Sharif D Rangnekar with community leaders on board as the jury. The jury is headed by Indian author and speaker, Parmesh Shahani known for his books, ‘Queeristan’ about workplaces rights for the LGBTQI+ community and ‘Gay Bombay’ which is an ethnography of gay life in contemporary India. Alongside their are noted personalities like Queer rights activist and lawyer Rohin Bhatt, editor Adrija Bose; writer and translator Anish Gawande; art historian, author and curator Dr Alka Pande; actor, artist and writer Jyotsna Siddharth; transgender rights author and activist Kalki Subramaniam; author Parvati Sharma; journalist, writer and translator Poonam Saxena; and author-researcher Sindhu Rajasekaran.

In conversation with founder Sharif D Rangnekar of the Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism:

For Rangnekar, one of the most important aspects of the Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism is the amount of entries that pour in. The more submissions they receive, more authentic would be the output for the awards. “We have a full jury in place, and we don’t mind the extra work so we would request writers and journalists who have written on the subject (from June 2022 to May 2023) to send in their applications by July 18, 2023”.

“We don’t have a genre that recognises the community,” explains Rangnekar as he quotes jury member and journalist Adrija Bose’s take on Queer stories. “She said that often the writing is around something that makes news. There isn’t any Indian outlook on the subject, which is outside any news sort of development, and that is missing when it comes to queer narratives.”

For Rangnekar growing up a Queer narrative wasn’t well established, and it was books written with strong, feminist perspectives that resonated with him. “In recent times, I happened to read ‘Seeing like a Feminist’ by Nivedita Menon where she talks about queerness, gay lives because she approaches the question of the gender stereotypes that exist in the family structure where she talks about liberty and freedom and the denial of it in most families. So those are the books which actually touched me a lot more than what you would typically call a gay book.” Another book that stuck a cord with him is the ‘Fearless Freedom’ by Kavita Krishnan where she explores the idea that you have to curb yourself and be safe all the time or assume that safety is freedom. “:She looked at it from the point of view of a woman but also as queer people. She says that when we look at it, half of us live in fear, we can’t completely actualise ourselves on the streets and walk freely, just like women. She also spoke about how in Indian families, bandhan means bond and bondage. To me it completely resonated with the lives of a lot of queer folks, like why my mom accepted me. For her they weren’t thoughts about the people beyond. It is the outside family. It’s the extended family. It is society, it’s all of those things of those fears. So, these are the kind of books that, to me, mattered a lot more than I would say, typical queer literature. Because this wasn’t queer but it was clearing the constructs, which is essentially what we want to do.”

An author himself, he has penned two books about his experiences in the gay community. “Just before the 2018 court order from the Supreme Court reading down 377 I had quit my full-time job. During this time my mother said, you know, you’re not really doing anything, why don’t you write that book? Because it will help others and will help yourself as well. So, that’s how ‘Straight to Normal – My Life As A Gay Man’ happened. It was more like a reporter’s diary.” While, this was his coming out novel, his next book ‘Queersapien’ more reflective about life and is the queer eye on society and the power structures. “It’s about sex and sexuality, gender stereotypes, market economics, capitalism and neoliberalism and much more.”

Quoting late author, Salim Kidwai, Rangnekar explains how history has erased the lives of Queer folks, and with no reference point, there is no information, no stories and no place to seek refuge. Which is where the Rainbow Awards for Literature and Journalism comes in, “The idea is to create that space for ourselves. Encourage more people to write. Create a genre that can be heard and talked about. Create this a genre which gives us a sense of belonging as a community. Give our sense of voice and that’s essentially, you know why these awards are there and hopefully it will, you know, expand over the years into larger categories, maybe different spaces of expression as well.” While there are platforms that recognise and appreciate Queer literature in India, a dedicated module to collate, collaborate and promote it is yet to exist. The Rainbow Awards exist to put it all in one place. So if you have a friend, colleague or author that has put in the work, spread the word and ask them to contribute this Pride Month to the Rainbow Awards.

Images: Courtesy Shutterstock.