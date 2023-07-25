Sip n’ Slay Soirée – A cocktail masterclass at Soho House Mumbai

Lifestyle Asia India and Soho House Mumbai join hands to curate the finest cocktail masterclass for their elevated audience. On the 26th of July at the Soho House Mumbai property overlooking Juhu Beach, the combined luxury patronage of Lifestyle Asia and the Soho House Mumbai community will indulge in an evening of mixology and cocktail wizardry under the able insights of mixology maestro, Pearl Fernandes.

Soho House, an exclusive members’ club for the creative industry with its long-standing circle of properties all over the world, sees the same vision that the audience of Lifestyle Asia brand cater to. With the culmination of a collaboration between the two and their shared values and ethos in the form of Sip n’ Slay Soirée, a coming together of individuals with the same elevated hunger for new and exciting experiences. This combination of finesse and class takes place under the banner of a classic, cocktail masterclass at Soho House Mumbai.

Fun, games and cocktails

An evening full of banter between beautiful people, while of course cocktails made by the guests themselves at the hands-on bar, go around the floor. Pearl Fernandes, Bacardi India Trade Ambassador and the teacher for the night, will make sure the guests learn their cocktail and enjoy themselves in the process too. Since LSA Eats stands Lifestyle Asia’s July theme, the evening revolves around scrumptious food and cocktails on the floor along, with desserts to go . A soirée worth remembering at Soho House Mumbai, with a goodie bag of memorabilia to make sure it stays that way.

An evening to remember

Aiming to provide an interactive creative platform for guests to learn, create and indulge in the art of mixology besides spending a fun evening with friends; Sip n’ Slay Soirée focuses on fostering creativity, skill development, networking and providing an unforgettable experience. An evening that’s sure to leave one ready to sip n’ slay and make a mean cocktail.

Hero and Feature image: Courtesy Unsplash