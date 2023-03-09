Soul Festival 2023 Day 1: Harshdeep Kaur and the celebration of wellness, music and dance

The debut edition of the Soul Festival was held last weekend at the Ananta, Udaipur by the Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts in association with Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia and Architecture + Design and curated by The Envelop.

Day 1 of the Soul Festival 2023

To say that it was a massive success would be an understatement. The by-invite-only event was a holistic celebration of the mind, body and soul in keeping with the essence of The Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts. Guests were encouraged to partake in the luxurious indulgence of the senses and enjoy the curated experiences at the Soul Festival amidst the lush greenery of the Aravali Hills.

The first day of the Soul Festival saw guests arriving at the resort and being introduced to the key points of the festival i.e. wellness, celebration, nourishment, music and a whole lot of fun. The evening was dedicated to the opening gala termed ‘Sufiyana’ which was hosted by the lovely Sophie Choudry who really got the crowd grooving.

Nathulal Solanki and team, renowned in all of Rajasthan and beyond for their beats entertained the guests. They were then followed by introductory speeches given by the visionary Mukund Goyal, Chairman, Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts, Björn Rettig, CEO BurdaLuxury (Asia and India) and Rahul Gangwani, Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia India.

The highlight of the opening gala was definitely the extraordinary Harshdeep Kaur and her band who performed for over two hours. It goes without saying that the guests enjoyed her performance immensely – the pictures say it all. And the night didn’t end there; the guests were pumped up after Kaur’s performance and headed for the after-party at Zenith, the open-air restaurant and bar at Ananta, Udaipur that offers a stunning view of the Aravali Hills.

The Welcome

The Soul Festival 2023 Sufiyana night

The Zenith after-party

All-in-all, the guests thoroughly enjoyed Day 1 of the Soul Festival and were raring to go for Day 2. Watch this space to see how that went.