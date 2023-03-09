facebook
Soul Festival 2023 Day 1: Harshdeep Kaur and the celebration of wellness, music and dance
Soul Festival 2023 Day 1: Harshdeep Kaur and the celebration of wellness, music and dance
09 Mar 2023 11:16 AM

Soul Festival 2023 Day 1: Harshdeep Kaur and the celebration of wellness, music and dance

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

The debut edition of the Soul Festival was held last weekend at the Ananta, Udaipur by the Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts in association with Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia and Architecture + Design and curated by The Envelop.

Day 1 of the Soul Festival 2023

To say that it was a massive success would be an understatement. The by-invite-only event was a holistic celebration of the mind, body and soul in keeping with the essence of The Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts. Guests were encouraged to partake in the luxurious indulgence of the senses and enjoy the curated experiences at the Soul Festival amidst the lush greenery of the Aravali Hills.

A traditional welcome

The first day of the Soul Festival saw guests arriving at the resort and being introduced to the key points of the festival i.e. wellness, celebration, nourishment, music and a whole lot of fun. The evening was dedicated to the opening gala termed ‘Sufiyana’ which was hosted by the lovely Sophie Choudry who really got the crowd grooving.

Nathulal Solanki and team, renowned in all of Rajasthan and beyond for their beats entertained the guests. They were then followed by introductory speeches given by the visionary Mukund Goyal, Chairman, Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts, Björn Rettig, CEO BurdaLuxury (Asia and India) and Rahul Gangwani, Editor-in-Chief of Lifestyle Asia India.

Soul Festival 2023 – for everything that stirs your soul

The highlight of the opening gala was definitely the extraordinary Harshdeep Kaur and her band who performed for over two hours. It goes without saying that the guests enjoyed her performance immensely – the pictures say it all. And the night didn’t end there; the guests were pumped up after Kaur’s performance and headed for the after-party at Zenith, the open-air restaurant and bar at Ananta, Udaipur that offers a stunning view of the Aravali Hills.

The Welcome

 

Kusha Kapila Soul Festival
Kusha Kapila arrives at the Soul Festival
Juhi Godambe
Juhi Godambe greets our Editor-in-Chief Rahul Gangwani
Satyajeet Dubey, Piyush Khati and Cwaayal Singh
Rij Eappen at the lobby of the Ananta, Udaipur
Chintan Rachchh poses for a picture
Manish Mishra, Rick Roy and Jafer Ali Munshi
Nachiket Barve and Surabhi Barve at the Soul Festival 2023
Santoshi Shetty Soul Festival
Santoshi Shetty and Anti Ike
Vasudha Rai hugs it out as she arrives for the debut edition of the Soul Festival

The Soul Festival 2023 Sufiyana night

 

Mimi Chakraborty Soul Festival
Mimi Chakraborty arrives for the Sufiyana night
Isha Bhansali Soul Festival
Isha Bhansali poses for a picture
Juhi Godambe
Juhi Godambe and Siddharth Jain
The Sobo Guys, Amaan and Armaan strike a pose
Nussrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta pose for a picture together
Nathulal Solanki and team enchant the guests with their beats
Sophie Choudry was the perfect host for the opening gala of the Soul Festival 2023
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Harshdeep Kaur stunned one and all with her rousing performance
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Mukund Goyal, Chairman, Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts and Sanjay Goyal, Managing Director of Ananta Group of Hotels & Resorts share a warm moment
Ashutosh Goyal and Mohit Goyal, Directors of the Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts; Aditi Goyal, founder of Ananta Academy of Hotel Management and Allied Sciences pose for a picture with Sophie Choudry and Björn Rettig, CEO BurdaLuxury (Asia and India) and Lifestyle Asia’s Editor-in-Chief, Rahul Gangwani
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Kusha Kapila, Amyra Dastur and Sanjay Kumar Dahauliya groove to the music
Soul Festival 2023
Sonnalli Seygall, Sahil Salathia, Rick Roy, Pallavi Singh and Aki pose for a fun picture
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Riaan George in conversation with Björn Rettig, CEO BurdaLuxury (Asia and India)
Guests lounging around during the opening gala of the Soul Festival 2023
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Nitasha Gaurav, Sohiny Das and Vaishnav Praveen take a selfie
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Gurfateh Pirzada, Sawan Gandhi and Sagar Khosla sure had fun
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Abhishek Bajaj and Donal Bisht danced the night away
The stunning pyrotechnics blew our minds
Harshdeep Kaur enthralled guests with some of her most popular songs

The Zenith after-party

 

Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Sophie Choudry, Karishma Karamchandani, Rick Roy and Ambereen Yusuf pose for a picture together
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Yash Dasgupta with his lady love, Nussrat Jahan
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
Donal Bisht and Abhishek Bajaj arrive for the after-party
Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Udaipur
 Sonnali Seygall and Sahil Salathia groove to the beat

All-in-all, the guests thoroughly enjoyed Day 1 of the Soul Festival and were raring to go for Day 2. Watch this space to see how that went.

 

Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

     
