Soul Festival 2023 Day 2: A cornucopia of curated experiences followed by a raging party
Soul Festival 2023 Day 2: A cornucopia of curated experiences followed by a raging party
13 Mar 2023 01:43 PM

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

After a brilliant Day 1 of the Soul Festival 2023 where guests were treated to the soulful tunes of Harshdeep Kaur and the rousing beats of Nathulal Solanki, it was time for Day 2.

Day 2 began with guests heading towards the two restaurants set up, especially for this event on the sprawling grounds of The Ananta, Udaipur. After partaking of the curated dishes at the all-day breakfast arena and the german tent, the guests were invited to enjoy a multitude of experiences from a yoga and breath-work session with celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, an origami masterclass with Aditi Anuj, doodle workshop with Bhavya Doshi, a farm-to-table masterclass with Chef Vicky Ratnani and a book reading with celebrated author Vasudha Rai. Multiple musical performances were also being held at the Anchor stage to the southeast of the Ananta, Udaipur lobby.

Anshuka Yoga Soul Festival 2023
Anshuka Parwani and Aditi Goyal
Santoshi Shetty Soul Festival 2023
Santoshi Shetty and Anti Ike
Soul Festival 2023
Divyak D’Souza and Hiral Bhatia along with their origami creations
Aditi Anuj held an origami class at the Soul Festival 2023
A little doodling never hurt anyone

Day 2 of the Soul Festival 2023 was about calming your soul and trying out new experiences

The Soul Festival 2023 was a thoughtful culmination of content creation and Instagram-worthy zones, creative and artistic spaces of calm, fancy retreats and liberating experiences. To this effect, wellness pods were set up near the Lotus Pond and pop-up stalls were available – guests were seen pampering themselves at the Dress up your Nails stall put up by Rasa and getting Rakhiwale customised evil-eye jewellery.

Soul Festival 2023
Sophie Choudry and Ambereen Yusuf with our Editor-in-Chief Rahul Gangwani at the Anchor area
Soul Festival 2023
All smiles – Gurfateh Pirzada, Mehreen Pirzada, Paramjit Kaur Pirzada, Nachiket Barve and Surabhi Barve pose for a picture
Soul Festival 2023
Faraz Arif Ansari and Gitesh Singh

There was a Tilonia Bazaar by Barefoot College where one could immerse themselves in the rustic magic of the crafts and skills of rural artisans and purchase outfits from an exclusive collection of sustainable clothing from the Chrisalis pop-up.

Soul Festival 2023
Vaishnav Praveen and Dayana Erappa at Chef Vicky Ratnani’s masterclass
Soul Festival 2023
Aanam C and Riaan George with Chef Vicky Ratnani

Many of our guests particularly enjoyed learning the art of tufting with Jaipur Rugs and also took a step towards the sustainable spirit of the Soul Festival 2023 by planting seed bombs into the soil, the saplings of which will later be transferred to Godawan’s native land – Rajasthan. BMW’s latest IX was also available for testing for those guests with a luxury bent of mind.

When Vasudha Rai speaks, we listen

Many guests were also seen celebrating their spiritual and cosmic selves during personal sessions hosted by crystal empress Zohra Shakti, one of India’s most sought-after astrologists.

Soul Festival 2023
Zohra Shakti and a guest

Many of our guests are huge art aficionados and were hence, thrilled with the artisanal mela by Wolf Jaipur where they were encouraged to rediscover the beauty of traditional art forms of Inda and interact with their rich history from the artisans themselves.

Soul Festival 2023
And yes, there was a Ferris Wheel too!

The Pop Party

The Pop Party at the Soul Festival 2023 was a party for the ages and the venue was beautifully created by The Envelop and Chopra Designs. DJs Paloma and Progressive Brothers knew their audience and ensured that they danced to the most iconic Bollywood numbers. The disco/Euphoria-themed party saw guests turn up in their fashionable best. The entire experience was one for the books and will be remembered for a long, long time.

Soul Festival 2023
Piyush Khati and Subhiksha Shivakumar
Soul Festival 2023
Zohra Shakti on the dance floor
Soul Festival 2023
Chef Vicky Ratnani and Rij Eappen
Soul Festival 2023
Give it up for the Progressive Brothers!
Soul Festival 2023
Ashutosh Goyal, Director, Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts
Cwaayal Singh and Suvigya Dubey
Mimi Chakraborty with Sayanta Dhali
Abhishek Bajaj and Donal Bisht pose for a picture
Gurfateh Pirzada just vibin’ at the Soul Festival 2023 pop party
Surabhi Barve, Mrinalini Chandra and Nachiket Barve
Gitesh Singh, Faraz Arif Ansari, Ewe Lisa and Dimpi Sanghvi
Gurfateh Pirzada and Dyana Erappa
It’s a pool party!
DJ Paloma bringing the sound
Erika Packard caught in a candid moment
Soul Festival 2023
Santu Misra and Dhanraj Madnani at the pop party for the Soul Festival 2023
Rabanne Victor and Dayana Erappa
Vaishnav Praveen, Mrinalini Chandra, Apeksha Maker, Riviera Lynn and Hiral Bhatia pose for a picture together
Sahil Salathia, Chef Vicky Ratnani and Sonnali Seygall
Raghav Goyal and Aditi Goyal clicked mid-conversation
Soul Festival 2023
Priyanka Gupta, Rahul Gangwani, Sohiny Das and Mohit Rai at the pop party for Soul Festival 2023

The debut edition of the Soul Festival was held last weekend at the Ananta, Udaipur by the Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts in association with Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia and Architecture + Design and curated by The Envelop and as you can see, it was a grand success.

 

The Soul Festival Ananta Udaipur Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts
Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

     
