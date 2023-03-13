Soul Festival 2023 Day 2: A cornucopia of curated experiences followed by a raging party

After a brilliant Day 1 of the Soul Festival 2023 where guests were treated to the soulful tunes of Harshdeep Kaur and the rousing beats of Nathulal Solanki, it was time for Day 2.

Day 2 began with guests heading towards the two restaurants set up, especially for this event on the sprawling grounds of The Ananta, Udaipur. After partaking of the curated dishes at the all-day breakfast arena and the german tent, the guests were invited to enjoy a multitude of experiences from a yoga and breath-work session with celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, an origami masterclass with Aditi Anuj, doodle workshop with Bhavya Doshi, a farm-to-table masterclass with Chef Vicky Ratnani and a book reading with celebrated author Vasudha Rai. Multiple musical performances were also being held at the Anchor stage to the southeast of the Ananta, Udaipur lobby.

Day 2 of the Soul Festival 2023 was about calming your soul and trying out new experiences

The Soul Festival 2023 was a thoughtful culmination of content creation and Instagram-worthy zones, creative and artistic spaces of calm, fancy retreats and liberating experiences. To this effect, wellness pods were set up near the Lotus Pond and pop-up stalls were available – guests were seen pampering themselves at the Dress up your Nails stall put up by Rasa and getting Rakhiwale customised evil-eye jewellery.

There was a Tilonia Bazaar by Barefoot College where one could immerse themselves in the rustic magic of the crafts and skills of rural artisans and purchase outfits from an exclusive collection of sustainable clothing from the Chrisalis pop-up.

Many of our guests particularly enjoyed learning the art of tufting with Jaipur Rugs and also took a step towards the sustainable spirit of the Soul Festival 2023 by planting seed bombs into the soil, the saplings of which will later be transferred to Godawan’s native land – Rajasthan. BMW’s latest IX was also available for testing for those guests with a luxury bent of mind.

Many guests were also seen celebrating their spiritual and cosmic selves during personal sessions hosted by crystal empress Zohra Shakti, one of India’s most sought-after astrologists.

Many of our guests are huge art aficionados and were hence, thrilled with the artisanal mela by Wolf Jaipur where they were encouraged to rediscover the beauty of traditional art forms of Inda and interact with their rich history from the artisans themselves.

The Pop Party

The Pop Party at the Soul Festival 2023 was a party for the ages and the venue was beautifully created by The Envelop and Chopra Designs. DJs Paloma and Progressive Brothers knew their audience and ensured that they danced to the most iconic Bollywood numbers. The disco/Euphoria-themed party saw guests turn up in their fashionable best. The entire experience was one for the books and will be remembered for a long, long time.

The debut edition of the Soul Festival was held last weekend at the Ananta, Udaipur by the Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts in association with Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia and Architecture + Design and curated by The Envelop and as you can see, it was a grand success.