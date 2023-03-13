facebook
Soul Festival 2023 Day 3: The Peace Brunch was the perfect end to a grand festival
13 Mar 2023 04:19 PM

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

After a fun-filled two days at The Soul Festival 2023 at Ananta, Udaipur, it was time for a chill Peace Brunch.

The all-white brunch had the vivacious Monica Dogra on the console and as always, was beautifully curated by The Envelop in a manner that showcased the resort’s infinity pool and all that it offers. It was truly a fitting end to a spectacular festival, in the midst of the beautiful Aravalli hills.

For those who are unaware, the debut edition of the Soul Festival was held from the 3rd to the 5th of March at the Ananta, Udaipur by the Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts in association with Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia and Architecture + Design and curated by The Envelop.

The by-invite-only event was a holistic celebration of the mind, body and soul in keeping with the essence of The Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts.

Take a look at the beautiful pictures from the Soul Festival 2023 Peace Brunch:

Soul Festival 2023
Mehreen Pirzada, Fahad Bilgrami and Gurfateh Pirzada at the Peace Brunch
Soul Festival 2023
Monica Dogra on the console
Soul Festival 2023
Donal Bisht and Abhishek Bajaj at the Soul Festival 2023
Aanam C and Gerard Jayaranjan at the Peace Brunch
Sonnali Seygall and Satyajeet Dubey strike a pose
Soul Festival 2023
It’s a pool party!
Satyajeet Dubey enjoys Ananta, Udaipur’s Infinity Pool
Rick Roy stuns one and all
Soul Festival 2023
The pool party was a vibe!
Soul Festival 2023
Guests enjoying the Soul Festival 2023’s Peace Brunch
Rizwan Bachav and Vivek Dadha
Urmi Daga and Jay Shah with their little one
Riaan George and Vicky Ratnani at the Soul Festival 2023
Monica Dogra setting the mood
Urmi Daga and her little one enjoy the music
Santoshi Shetty was a vibe, alright!
Isha Bhansali and Nitasha Gaurav strike a pose
Nussrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta and the Soul Festival 2023

The first edition of the Soul Festival was a massive success and we can’t wait for the second edition.

Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

     
