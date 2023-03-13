Soul Festival 2023 Day 3: The Peace Brunch was the perfect end to a grand festival

After a fun-filled two days at The Soul Festival 2023 at Ananta, Udaipur, it was time for a chill Peace Brunch.

The all-white brunch had the vivacious Monica Dogra on the console and as always, was beautifully curated by The Envelop in a manner that showcased the resort’s infinity pool and all that it offers. It was truly a fitting end to a spectacular festival, in the midst of the beautiful Aravalli hills.

For those who are unaware, the debut edition of the Soul Festival was held from the 3rd to the 5th of March at the Ananta, Udaipur by the Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts in association with Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia and Architecture + Design and curated by The Envelop.

The by-invite-only event was a holistic celebration of the mind, body and soul in keeping with the essence of The Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts.

Take a look at the beautiful pictures from the Soul Festival 2023 Peace Brunch:

The first edition of the Soul Festival was a massive success and we can’t wait for the second edition.