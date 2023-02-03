Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023 returns for its massive 36th edition

India is a rich country which celebrates different cultures under one roof. Every state in this country has something new to offer, and there is always so much happening across the nation. The beginning of a new year marks the commencement of several festivals. These festivals celebrate art, music, and pop culture, and are the highlight of every region. While the youth engages more in concerts and fleas, there is a section of people who love to immerse themselves in art and culture. The hotspot for them in February will become the 36th edition of the Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023 which will take place very soon.

The Surajkund International Crafts Mela, just like many other art festivals, is an annual event. The first ever Mela was conducted in the year 1987. Surajkund Mela Authority and Haryana Tourism take up the responsibility to organise this huge event that sees more than a million attendees every year. Celebrating the rich culture of India, there is a huge display of local art, food and more.

The Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023 is returning for a new edition in the coming week. Several cabinet ministers like the Ministry of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs take part in this mega art fair. Here are all the details you need to know about the Surajkund Mela.

Surajkund Crafts Mela 2023

Surajkund International Crafts Mela is one of the largest crafts fairs in the world. As many as 25 countries including South Asia, Africa, and Europe, and all the states of India take part in this Mela. The state which is the theme for this year’s fair is the North-East region. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is participating as the Partner Nation of the 36th edition of the Mela.

Venue, date, timings, and more

Address: Surajkund Mela Ground, Lakewood City, Surajkund, Faridabad

Timings: 10:30 am – 8:00 pm

Contact: +91 270295556

Tickets: INR 120 on weekdays and INR 180 on weekends

The entry to the Surajkund Mela is made convenient by Smart Entry Ticket and Parking booking solutions powered by BookMyShow and Park+. You can book your tickets here.

Check website here for more information.

Major attractions at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela 2023

The 36th edition of the annual fair promises to be exceptional. There are innumerable experiences and crafts to discover in the meandering and vibrant lanes of the fair. Renowned national and international folk artists and cultural groups will perform at the open-air theatres. Enthralling cultural evening programmes take place at the main Chaupal. A special section is reserved for showcasing heritage crafts that are losing their impact in the modern-day world.

Food also is a very important part of this festival. The multi-cuisine food courts offer dishes from all over the world. Amusement, adventure sports and joy rides are also installed at the Surajkund International Crafts Mela for young visitors. Expect to spot artists like Euphoria, Mame Khan, and Mika Singh at the fair as well.

