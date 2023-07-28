The Sip n’ Slay Soirée at Soho House Mumbai was a captivating experience

They say that behind every great evening is a cocktail and the Sip n’ Slay Soirée was a great example of that.

The Sip n’ Slay Soirée at Soho House Mumbai was an intimate and fun affair where members of the social club and a few select guests indulged in an evening of mixology and cocktail wizardry under the able insights of mixology maestro, Pearl Fernandes.

The soirée epitomized a splendid union between Soho House Mumbai, a prestigious creative members’ club and Lifestyle Asia India, both sharing akin visions and values. It served as a celebration of their shared commitment to fostering creativity and a sense of community.

The event unfolded on the elegant 9th floor of Soho House Mumbai, where guests received a warm welcome from our team and club membership managers at the Library. Delectable starters and drinks awaited them, and it came as no surprise that the Eastern Standard was the clear favourite, a tonic we personally adore, setting the perfect tone for the evening.

The guest list boasted renowned creative professionals, including stylists Mohit Rai and Akshay Tyagi, costume designer Rick Roy, designer Mrinalini Chandra, makeup artist Savleen Manchanda, PR professional and brand consultant Parikshaat Wadhwani, actor Abhishek Bajaj, and ace photographer duo Apeksha Maker and Vaishnav Praveen.

Guided by Bacardi Trade Ambassador Pearl Fernandes, the evening’s teacher, guests were treated to a captivating cocktail-making session. The Picante De La Casa, a margarita-style drink with a delightful hint of spice, and the creatively twisted Whiskey Sour were the star attractions, sure to make anyone the talk of the party.

The session began with guests crafting their cocktails, followed by enthusiastic participation from members of Soho House Mumbai, making the cocktail masterclass a true blast.

As the cocktails flowed, guests revelled in the spirit of LSA Eats, savouring delectable food and unique concoctions throughout the evening.