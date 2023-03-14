facebook
Home > Culture > The Soul Festival 2023 at Ananta, Udaipur was a celebration of music, art and culture
14 Mar 2023 06:04 PM

Mayukh Majumdar
Entertainment Editor

The first edition of The Soul Festival at Ananta, Udaipur which was held from the 3rd to the 5th of March was a massive success.

The festival was held in association with Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia and Architecture + Design and curated by The Envelop.

The by-invite-only event offered guests multiple curated experiences to choose from. The invitees were invited to experience a yoga and breath-work session with celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, an origami masterclass with Aditi Anuj, a doodling workshop with Bhavya Doshi, a farm-to-table masterclass with Chef Vicky Ratnani and a book reading with celebrated author Vasudha Rai.

That’s not all – Day 1 of the Soul Festival at Ananta, Udaipur saw powerhouse performer Harshdeep Kaur and her band bring the house down with their performance while Day 3 had guests enjoying a Peace Brunch with Monica Dogra on the console. The guest list was an eclectic mix of MPs, actors, musicians, chefs, artists, socialites and content creators.

The Ananta, Udaipur was the perfect venue for the Soul Festival. The resort is a tranquil oasis nestled in the midst of the Aravalli hills, offering a breathtaking view of the natural beauty of Udaipur. The luxurious accommodation, world-class facilities, and exceptional services were designed to cater to guests’ every need and ensure that their stay was comfortable and memorable. In a way, the festival captured the essence of Ananta to rejuvenate one’s mind, body and soul.

The resort’s culinary team had finessed the finest delicacies and crafted exquisite menus, exclusively for guests to experience at Ananta, Udaipur which were available at the two restaurants set up on the grounds of the property exclusively for the festival.

Take a look at the highlights from the Soul Festival 2023 held at Ananta, Udaipur:

Erika Packard caught in a candid moment
Soul Festival 2023
Santu Misra and Dhanraj Madnani
Vaishnav Praveen, Mrinalini Chandra, Apeksha Maker, Riviera Lynn and Hiral Bhatia pose for a picture together
Soul Festival Ananta
Sahil Salathia, Vicky Ratnani and Sonnalli Seygall
Soul Festival 2023
Priyanka Gupta, Rahul Gangwani, Sohiny Das and Mohit Rai
Soul Festival 2023
Ashutosh Goyal, Director Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts
Mimi Chakraborty with Sayanta Dhali
Abhishek Bajaj and Donal Bisht pose for a picture
Soul Festival 2023
Piyush Khati and Subhiksha Shivakumar
Soul Festival 2023
Zohra Shakti on the dance floor
Soul Festival 2023
Faraz Arif Ansari and Gitesh Singh
Soul Festival 2023
All smiles – Gurfateh Pirzada, Mehreen Pirzada, Paramjit Kaur Pirzada, Nachiket Barve and Surabhi Barve pose for a picture
Soul Festival 2023
Vaishnav Praveen and Dayana Erappa at Chef Vicky Ratnani’s masterclass
Soul Festival 2023
Sophie Choudry and Ambereen Yusuf with our Editor-in-Chief Rahul Gangwani at the Anchor area
Santoshi Shetty Soul Festival 2023
Santoshi Shetty and Anti Ike
Anshuka Yoga Soul Festival 2023
Anshuka Parwani and Aditi Goyal
Mehreen Pirzada, Fahad Bilgrami and Gurfateh Pirzada
Monica Dogra during the Peace Brunch at Soul Festival 2023 at Ananta, Udaipur
Santoshi Shetty was a vibe, alright!
Isha Bhansali and Nitasha Gaurav strike a pose
Nussrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta and the Soul Festival 2023 at Ananta, Udaipur
Ananta soul festival Ananta Udaipur Soul Festival 2023 Ananta Group of Hotels and Resorts
Mayukh Majumdar lives life in Bollywood dialogues and has previously worked with media channels like Filmfare, Rolling Stone India, Man's World India and Mirror Now. He aspires to travel like Freya Stark and retire in New Orleans one day.

     
Thank you for your subscription.