The Soul Festival 2023 at Ananta, Udaipur was a celebration of music, art and culture

The first edition of The Soul Festival at Ananta, Udaipur which was held from the 3rd to the 5th of March was a massive success.

The festival was held in association with Lifestyle Asia India, Travel + Leisure India and South Asia and Architecture + Design and curated by The Envelop.

The by-invite-only event offered guests multiple curated experiences to choose from. The invitees were invited to experience a yoga and breath-work session with celebrity yoga trainer Anshuka Parwani, an origami masterclass with Aditi Anuj, a doodling workshop with Bhavya Doshi, a farm-to-table masterclass with Chef Vicky Ratnani and a book reading with celebrated author Vasudha Rai.

That’s not all – Day 1 of the Soul Festival at Ananta, Udaipur saw powerhouse performer Harshdeep Kaur and her band bring the house down with their performance while Day 3 had guests enjoying a Peace Brunch with Monica Dogra on the console. The guest list was an eclectic mix of MPs, actors, musicians, chefs, artists, socialites and content creators.

The Ananta, Udaipur was the perfect venue for the Soul Festival. The resort is a tranquil oasis nestled in the midst of the Aravalli hills, offering a breathtaking view of the natural beauty of Udaipur. The luxurious accommodation, world-class facilities, and exceptional services were designed to cater to guests’ every need and ensure that their stay was comfortable and memorable. In a way, the festival captured the essence of Ananta to rejuvenate one’s mind, body and soul.

The resort’s culinary team had finessed the finest delicacies and crafted exquisite menus, exclusively for guests to experience at Ananta, Udaipur which were available at the two restaurants set up on the grounds of the property exclusively for the festival.

Take a look at the highlights from the Soul Festival 2023 held at Ananta, Udaipur: