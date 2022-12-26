The ultimate guide to the best New Year parties in Jaipur

As the new year is just around the corner, we all have our plans in place. But if you are still looking for last minute plans, these happening new year party in Jaipur will take care of your 31st night. So head over with your friends and loved ones to end the year on a blast!

With lots of food, drinks, events, and laughter, these are the new year parties to look forward to. With the rich cultural heritage of the city, these parties are the perfect place to unwind and bid farewell to the year that was. While you tap on Instagram stories of your friends partying abroad or in Goa, make your new year memorable with the only party guide you need.

Best new year party in Jaipur

Diljit Dosanjh concert

What better way to end the year than with the OG G.O.A.T himself? Dance to Diljit Dosanjh’s peppy numbers. Organised by Saregama and Beat Street, this concert will also include endless delicacies, drinks and cocktails, so that you have the ultimate experience as you step into 2023.

Where: JECC, RIICO Industrial Area, Sitapura, Sanganer, Sitapura Industrial Area, Sitapura, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302022, India

When: December 31, 2022

New year party at Jaipur Adda

One of the most iconic places in Jaipur’s nightlife, NYE celebrations in Jaipur are incomplete without Jaipur Adda. A landmark built in 2017, this place is the perfect blend of rustic looks and contemporary swank. With unlimited drinks and starters, unimited buffet at main course, fireworks at midnight and surprise gifts, this will be one new year party to remember.

Where: Jaipur Adda, 4-D Villa,Khasa Kothi Circle Station Road,Jaipur, India, Jaipur, India

When: December 31, 2022 at 8:00 pm to January 1, 2023 12:30 am

La Fiesta New Year Party

Presented by Kanchan Kesari Village Resort, this is the 17th edition of the La Fiesta New Year Party. If you are looking for a budget-friendly new party in Jaipur, this is where you need to be. With a family environment, this is one place where all members of your family can come together to welcome the new year.

Where: Kanchan Kesari Village Resort, Mahapura Mod, Ajmer-Jaipur Expy, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302026, India, Jaipur, India

When: December 31, 2022 at 8:00 pm to January 1, 2023 01:00 am

Silent New Year Party on Sand Dunes at Disco Valley

This new party in Jaipur is too good to miss out! A silent disco party where you will be given headphones, where three live DJs will be playing at all times. You can tune in to any of the three channels and vibe to whatever kind of music you want. But it doesn’t end here. You can also stay overnight and experience camping in the sand dunes. How amazing is that?

Where: Disco Valley, 4XPV+RQ5, Jaipur, Rajasthan 303104, India

When: December 31, 2022, 8:00 pm onwards

Unplugged New Year’s Night 2023

With a glitter theme in black and golden, this new party in Jaipur features non-stop DJ party, unlimited buffet dinner, with limited premium crowd, fireworks, cultural programmes and much more. You can even win cash prizes for the best Instagram click of the evening.

Where: Hotel Savi Regency, S-6, Gopalpura Road, bye pass, Shri Gopal Nagar, Gopal Pura Mode, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302019, India, Jaipur, India

When: December 31, 2022 7:00 pm to January 1, 2023 01:00 am

CIAO 2022

At Club Naila, witness one of the biggest new year parties in Jaipur this NYE. With all COVID safety measures in place, celebrate new years eve under the winter sky. Do not forget to carry a valid ID proof along with you.

Where: Club Naila, Naila Bagh Palace, Moti Doongri Rd, Gangawal Park, Adarsh Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302007, India

When: December 31, 8:00 PM – January 1, 2032 3:00 AM

BIG BASH at Once Upon A Terrace

Celebrate the year end Bollywood style at Once Upon A Terrace. At this new year party in Jaipur, you will get unlimited food and drinks, elegant decor, live performance and DJ night, cake cutting at midnight, plenty of selfies and photobooths, bonfire and fireworks.

Where: Once Upon A Terrace – OUT, 8th, Elements Mall, Ajmer Rd, DCM, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302021, India

When: December 31, 7:00 PM – January 1, 2:00 AM

IMF – NEW YEAR CARNIVAL ‘ OPEN AIR FEST 2023

The India Musica Festival, IMF, is one of the biggest open air festivals in India to welcome 2023 with. With food stalls, dedicated bar counters and one mega stage, head to Hotel Rockwell to bid adieu to 2022.

Where: Hotel Rockwell, A-25, Hem Marg New Sanganer Road, Roop Vihar, Ganesh Nagar, Sodala, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302019, India

When: December 31, 6:00 PM – January 1, 2:00 AM

Hero Image: Courtesy Elena de Soto/Unsplash; Featured Image: Courtesy Lukas Schroeder/Unsplash