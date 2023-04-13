Pre-registration for the Van Gogh Immersive Experience has opened for Pune & 2 other cities

For the longest time, the admirers of Van Gogh’s art in India have only been able to appreciate his work through online pictures and Instagram reels. The Van Gogh Immersive Experience, however, finally managed to bring the starry magic of Gogh’s work live in India. Painting the country yellow, the immersive art exhibition has been travelling through cities in the country for his fans to be able to marvel at his art. After taking over Mumbai and Delhi, The Van Gogh Immersive Experience will now head to Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad next.

The first exhibition took place in Mumbai with a successful audience turnout. The immersive exhibition then made its way to Delhi on 10 April. The showcase will continue in the capital city till 30 April, 2023. Soon after wrapping up the event in Delhi, The Van Gogh Immersive Experience will head to Bengaluru, followed by Pune and then Hyderabad. Here are all the details we know so far.

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience will now paint the towns of Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad yellow

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience is an expansive tribute to the celebrated Dutch Painter Vincent Van Gogh, who is considered one of the most prominent personalities in Western Art history. He painted beyond 2,100 artworks that are positioned in galleries globally.

The Bengaluru edition

The people of Bengaluru will be able to witness Van Gogh’s magic in July. The registrations for the exhibitions are now open with the shows starting from 24 July. The organisers have not yet announced the venue.

The Pune edition

The exhibition will reach the Maharashtrian city in September. The shows will start running from 11 September and the registrations for the same are now open. The venue is yet to be disclosed.

The Hyderabad edition

The exhibition will take place in Hyderabad in October. You can book your show starting from 23 October and the registrations for the same are now open. The venue for the exhibition is yet to be disclosed.

Where is the exhibition heading next?

The exhibit will also go to Goa, Surat, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chennai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, and even Kochi later this year.

