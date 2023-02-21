TribeVibe’s Vibin Festival 2023 is a starry affair spread across 7 cities

With a tinselled line-up of artists and performances, TribeVibe is here with the Vibin Festival 2023, to be held in Delhi and six other cities across India. What’s in it for you? Let’s find out.

An event for the Gen-Z, Vibin Festival 2023 was curated to celebrate youth and their energy. Created by TribeVibe Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. which was established in 2019, this is an initiative by BookMyShow to cater to college students and create events for them. The unique thing about Vibin Festival is that it is a fest for college students, and by college students. The first edition of this fest will be a two-day extravaganza across India, starting with Delhi. Let’s find out more.

TribeVibe kicks off Vibin Festival 2023 with Delhi

From Zakir Khan to Prateek Kuhad, this two-day fest will see some of the biggest names in the country come together to create an unforgettable weekend. What’s common between all of them? They are all Gen-Z favourites!

The festival will take place in Delhi on February 25 and 26, 2023, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Featuring two stages for music and entertainment, and some amazing stalls for food and shopping, it looks like Delhiites already have their weekend plans taken care of!

Vibin Festival 2023: Delhi edition line-up

On Day 1, Zakir Khan’s unmatched humour and Arjun Kanungo’s party tunes will be the major highlight of the event. There’s also AKASA, Navjot and Raga to keep the crowd entertained. On the second day, sway to the melodies of the indie king, Prateek Kuhad as he is all set to mesmerise the audience with this soulful voice. There’s also Gurleen Pannu to tickle your funny bones, and others like Salman Elahi, Shah Rule and Vivek Singh.

The pan-India schedule that you must bookmark

The festival will also be held in the following cities on the following dates:

Jaipur – March 4 and 5

Manipal – March 11 and 12

Mumbai – March 17 and 18

Ahmedabad – March 18 and 19

Kota – March 25 and 26

Indore – April 1 and 2

The pan-India line-up of TribeVibe’s Vibin Festival 2023 will have everything from EDM to Bollywood music, with the likes of Anuv Jain, Farhan Akhtar, Nucleya, Sanam Puri, Yo Yo Honey Singh and more.

More about the festival

Offering the best of music, art and entertainment, this two-day festival across the country aims to give a platform to the young crowd to come together and celebrate. At Vibin Festival 2023, there will also be a tech zone with a gaming and entertainment area. That’s not all. The festival will also host art installations and fashion shows.

Talking about their latest event, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe said, “TribeVibe is thrilled to have Vibin’ kick start its journey from the capital city of Delhi. Young Delhites have always been fond of all things entertainment and Vibin’ is our attempt at creating a fun, deeply engaging and vibrant space exclusively for India’s student, potential first jobber and Gen Next community. With Prateek Kuhad, Zakir Khan, Arjun Kanungo and so many more talents joining us at the stage, Delhi city will surely vibe with Vibin.”

All Images: TribeVibe/Instagram