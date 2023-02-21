Enjoy beautiful blooms at the Tulip Festival in Delhi

The Tulip Festival began in New Delhi’s Shantipath on February 14, 2023 and will be ongoing till February 26, 2023. Organised by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), the festival is here to welcome the spring season.

Here’s why you need to be at the Tulip Festival at Shantipath

#NDMC is organizing a Tulip Festival to welcome the spring season from 14th to 26th February, 2023 in the Lawns of Shantipath, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. #NDMCTulipFestival #G20Summit #G20India#SmartCity #G20 pic.twitter.com/L2bNPAighI — New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) February 13, 2023

The festival features 1.24 lakh tulip bulbs, which have been imported from the Netherlands. These tulips are in full bloom at the lawns in and around Shantipath at the moment, and make for a picturesque sight. The weather in this time of the year is pleasant, allowing visitors to roam about as they enjoy the blooms comfortably.

According to reports, the NDMC has also organised walks and photography contests for visitors during the festival. If you love learning about the heritage of a place, do opt for the walk. Led by the NGO Give me Trees Trust, these will take you in and around the monuments that are close to Shantipath, allowing you to explore these structures while you soak in the beauty of the tulips at the festival. These walks, however, are being conducted on the weekends, so you can visit on February 25 and 26 to be a part of them.

For photography enthusiasts, the NDMC has collaborated with Heritage Photography Club to organise the contest. To be eligible for the contest, you have to be a resident of India. Secondly, there are some selected areas where you will be able to click pictures. These include, among others, the York Place Roundabout, Shantipath, Mathew Circle Roundabout, Teenmurti Roundabout, Commonwealth Park, Leela hotel Roundabout, Metro Park, Sanjay Jheel Park, and roundabouts connecting Shantipath, Panchsheel Marg, Niti Marg, and Kautilya Marg. Once you’ve clicked the images, post them online with the hashtag #NDMCTulipFestival.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy of New Delhi Municipal Council Official/@tweetndmc/Twitter