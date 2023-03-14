Jammu and Kashmir’s Tulip Garden set to open for public on March 19

If you’re planning to visit Jammu and Kashmir anytime soon, we have some news for you. The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden in Srinagar is set to open for visitors on March 19.

The tulip garden, Asia’s largest such park, becomes a vision as it features a wide variety of fully-bloomed tulips every year in the spring season for about three to five weeks. Located at the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range, with an overview of Dal Lake, the garden will host the annual Tulip Festival in April, according to The Times of India.

Tulip garden in Kashmir to open soon for visitors

The garden, also known as Siraj Bagh, is a popular tourist site and houses lakhs of tulip bulbs which bloom in a variety of colours, such as yellow, red, crimson, purple and white, to name a few. The flowers bloom from the third week of March to mid-April. This year, the visitors are expected to see about 15 lakh tulips and their 68 varieties in full bloom, making for a grand spectacle. Flowers such as hyacinth, daffodils, muscari and cyclamens will be on display, too, reports state.

A team of 60 gardeners is working on a tight schedule to get the garden ready by March 19, according to a senior official.

“Preparations like gardening, engineering, fungicide treatment, nutrient spraying and minor repair which we do before the tulip show are going (on),” said Inam-ul-Rehman, tulip garden’s in-charge, as per PTI report in The Hindu.

Annual Tulip Festival

The annual Tulip Festival in Kashmir will be hosted from April 3 to April 20, allowing tourists to witness the mesmerising flowers at their best.

Apart from the tulip bulbs, the event will also host a bunch of cultural programs, have food stalls, and include various other activities that showcase local culture.

During the festival, the visitors will also get to see an extended fountain channel. The workaround will be completed before the commencement of the festival.

“Every year we expand this garden and new varieties are here. This year we have extended the fountain channel. It should set an example of gardening professionalism across the globe,” said Rehman.

Event details

Where: Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, Srinagar

When: The Tulip Festival begins on April 3, and will be on till April 20

Time: 8:00 am to 7:00 pm

Entry fee: INR 60 per adult and INR 25 per child

