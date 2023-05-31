TWICE’s Singapore concert tickets to go on sale from 7 June: Details here

K-pop fans, get ready for one of the most happening events in the city! Korean music act TWICE is set to perform in Singapore on 2 September 2023 and the online ticket sale will go live on 7 June.

The nine-member pop group — comprising Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Sana, Jihyo, Momo, Mina, Chaeyoung, Tzuyu and Dahyun — will perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium as a part of their Ready To Be world tour. The ongoing tour is to promote TWICE‘s 12th mini album of the same name.

What you need to know about TWICE’s Singapore concert ticket sale

When and where to buy

VIP tickets will be available for purchase for enthusiastic fans to gain access to the soundcheck party, and each VIP ticket holder will also receive a commemorative laminate with lanyard!

While tickets go live for presale on 7 June from 10 am to 11.59 pm, the general sale will begin on 8 June. You can buy them from the Ticketmaster website or register via Live Nation. However, note that only a limited number of passes will be available for presale.

The prices range between SGD 178 and SGD 348. This does not include the SGD 4 booking fee for each ticket. Each person is permitted a purchase of four passes per transaction. Those willing to indulge in a VIP standing or seating pass will get access to the soundcheck party and a VIP laminate and lanyard as well.

About Ready To Be album and other stops

Ready To Be released on 10 March 2023, and has broken all past TWICE records. It soared to No. 2 on Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for nine consecutive weeks. After the Japan leg of their tour, the group is headed to the US for a slew of shows in June.

The world tour also marks the milestone of TWICE becoming the first female K-pop group to play and sell out Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

Post the Singapore concert, TWICE will be performing in London, Paris, Bangkok, Berlin and the Philippines.

(Hero and feature image credit: TWICE/ @twicetagram/Instagram )