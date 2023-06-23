Bangaloreans, get ready! Pre-registration for Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience is now open

The Van Gogh exhibition took place in Mumbai at the beginning of the year with a very successful audience turnout. The 360 Immersive Experience then reached Delhi, and had quite a eventful run in the capital city as well. And now it’s time for Bengaluru residents to experience the Van Gogh 360 show.

The Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience in Bengaluru will showcase several of the artist’s most prominent works together in a vibrant show that cannot be missed. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming event happening in the silicon valley of India.

Van Gogh 360 Immersive Experience is coming to Bengaluru next month

The exhibition is a homage to the celebrated Dutch Painter Vincent Van Gogh. He is considered one of the most acknowledged personalities in Western Art history. He painted beyond 2,100 artworks that are positioned in galleries globally. The Van Gogh 360 exhibition will be arriving in Bengaluru starting 24 July 2023.

What to expect at Van Gogh 360 Bengaluru?

Just like the exhibitions in Mumbai and Delhi, the Van Gogh 360 Bengaluru exhibit will include an education room. Once you enter this room, you will get a glimpse of Van Gogh’s personal life, his struggle with mental problems, and how his paintings came about. The next room called the immersive exhibition room is where the magic will happen. The room with almost 300 Van Gogh paintings on display will leave you mesmerised. From Starry Night to Almond Blossom and self-portraits, you’d spot some of his best works on big displays. You can also buy Van Gogh souvenirs once you’re done with the exhibition.

Location, time and tickets of the exhibition

Pre-registration for the show is now available on BookMyShow. The details of the tickets, the location and time will be revealed soon.

Register here.

The Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Pune and Hyderabad

After Bangalore, the exhibition will reach Pune in September. The shows will start from 11 September and the registrations for the same are now open. The exhibition will take place in Hyderabad in October starting 23 October. The registrations for the same are also open.

All Images: Courtesy Van Gogh 360 India/Instagram