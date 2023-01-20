It’s a starry night in Mumbai with Van Gogh’s 360° immersive exhibition

Vincent Willem Van Gogh once described his work as, “I dream my painting and I paint my dream,” and this might be the very reason why the painter could appeal to so many generations with his art. Van Gogh has posthumously gained several admirers all these years and his incredible paintings are even considered “cool” in the 21st century. After all, his famous art piece, ‘The Starry Night’, can be found on t-shirts, tote bags, phone covers, and journals and has even found a way into sartorial splendour.

The luxuriant Dutch painter created about 2,100 artworks in his lifetime, mostly dating back to the last two years of his life, and thus created a legacy for himself. Bringing his magic to life in Mumbai is the Van Gogh 360° immersive show.

If you are a Van Gogh fan, you may have often come across these international immersive exhibitions of his exceptionally amazing paintings on Instagram. There’s always a certain calmness about these exhibitions. For once, you are experiencing art in a more indulging manner. It’s not just the visuals, you are actually able to appreciate auditory, tactile, and emotional experiences during the show. What started in Les Baux-de-Provence (south of France) with the first immersive Van Gogh exhibition by Annabelle Mauger in 2001, has finally arrived in Mumbai. Let’s see if the exhibition is worth the hype or not.

Van Gogh 360° immersive exhibition makes its Mumbai debut today

The soporific exhibition has finally made its debut in India. The paintings of Vincent Van Gogh will be showcased for half a month from 20 January to 17 February 2023, in Mumbai. The alluring artistic affair will display Van Gogh’s most definitive works in an unparalleled carnival at the World Trade Centre.

What to expect from the Van Gogh exhibition?

The art installation is a spellbinding voyage into the universe of the renowned post-impressionist artist and his stunning painting. A team of notable audio-visual creators have incorporated ultramodern technology to design this never-seen-before exhibition in India. What’s on the display, you ask? You will get to immerse yourself in the world of at least 300 of Van Gogh’s incredible paintings. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience as you will get to witness floor-to-ceiling projections of his work with intricate details, vibrant colours, and more.

The exhibition will be 45 minutes to an hour long. You can reach the World Trade Centre by cab or by taking a local from either Church Gate station or CST station.

Venue: Sahakar, Centre-1, 31st Floor WTC Complex 314, UB Aura, A Rd, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai

When: January 20 – February 17

Timings: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm on all days

Prices: INR 999 to INR 1,399 depending on the time and the day you book your slot

Which Van Gogh masterpieces can you expect to see at the exhibition?

The exhibition opens to a room full of Van Gogh paintings. The immersive experience is divided into two rooms. The first room that you enter takes you back to the days when Van Gogh started really immersing himself in his art. There is a number of paintings, each attached with an anecdote from his traumatic life. From why he started to paint, his closeness with his younger brother to his relationship with his mental illness – there is so much to take in. You’d be fascinated by the life he’s had. Although tragic, it makes you wonder how someone who felt like a failure his whole life could create something so mesmerising and moving.

After this, you will walk into a room that transports you into Van Gogh’s world. The entire room is a 360-degree view of his various painting. The 45-minute-long exhibition showcases some of his best work, with sombre music playing in the background. You are surrounded by people who love art and it’s the most calming feeling you can experience. Wait for the starry end of the show and the room opens to a small space with several Van Gogh souvenirs. Shop for tote bags, lockets, posters, bandanas and more here.

Is the immersive show worth the hype?

I’d recommend you not miss out on the exhibition. The paintings will speak to you in a manner that’s almost unmissable. While going alone is an experience in itself, I’d suggest you take a friend so that you don’t miss the many conversations that pop up in your head. If not, there should be someone to click your photographs amidst the scenic backdrop.

Details about Van Gogh 360° Delhi and Bangalore

The exhibition is soon arriving in the national capital as well as in Bangalore. The details of the same will be announced next week.