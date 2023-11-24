Find starry nights in Chennai as the Van Gogh exhibition makes its way to the city

From his anguished route to fame to his artworks that recount a story — Van Gogh has had quite an impact on anyone who admires art. In the modern world as well, the painter has had a huge influence so far with even the youngest generation being aware of his work. Many Indian fans of his work also finally got to experience the starry magic live when the Van Gogh exhibition toured across cities this year, now soon making a stop in Chennai.

The art exhibition started with a couple of shows in Mumbai and went on to travel to cities like Delhi and Bangalore. The Van Gogh exhibition will now arrive in Chennai in 2024. The art gallery will showcase some of the painter’s best artwork with a glimpse of his life with the help of 20,000 high-resolution projectors, 33 million pixels, and 10,000+ square feet of projections. Here are all the details you need.

Van Gogh exhibition makes its way to Chennai for the first time

What makes this art show different from the ones that took place in 2023 is that the Chennai Van Gogh art exhibition will showcase the art in full brilliance, which means it will have 20k lumens projectors on display.

Dates: 5 January – 20 January

Location: Express Avenue Mall, 17, Pattullos Rd, Express Estate, Thousand Lights, Chennai

Timing: 10:00 am – 10:00 pm

Tickets: INR 799 onwards

Book your tickets here.

What to expect at the Van Gogh exhibition

The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience will take you on a fascinating journey through Van Gogh’s complicated life and exceptional body of work through the presence of an infinity room. It will offer a memorable and engaging way to interact with the works of the artist including masterpieces like Starry Night, Sunflowers, Wheatfield with Crows, Irises, and many more. Engross yourself further in the creative atmosphere with the Van Gogh-themed cafe and souvenir shop.

Things to keep in mind

It is advisable that you arrive 15 minutes before your chosen slot time and dedicate about an hour of your time to get the best out of The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience in Chennai.

Other cities to check out the art gallery

The exhibit will soon find a house in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Pune, Indore, Goa and Surat next year.

Hero & Feature Image: Courtesy The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience/Instagram