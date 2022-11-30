The Van Gogh immersive exhibition will be soon making an appearance in Delhi and Bengaluru

The luxuriant Dutch Painter Vincent Van Gogh is prestigiously regarded as one of the most prominent examples in Western Art’s history. He painted beyond 2,100 artworks that are positioned in collections and galleries globally. This time, the hypnotic Vincent Van Gogh exhibition will be debuting in India and it will be showcased for half a month from January 20 to February 17, 2023, in Mumbai! And, it is soon going to mark its presence in the country’s capital Delhi and Bengaluru.

The Vincent Van Gogh 360-degree India is the very first-of-its-kind exhibition to launch in India

Vincent Van Gogh 360-degree, a multimedia mesmeric artistic affair will exhibit the astonishing colours of Van Gogh’s most quintessential works in an unparalleled carnival approaching in Mumbai at the World Trade Centre, in 2023! Vincent Van Gogh popularly only dealt with a couple of paintings before he passed away. The 19th-century terrific painter was never really acknowledged for his paintings while he was alive. But today, especially specifying the current era, his paintings are looked upon, highly praised and are taken utmost inspiration from.

The Van Gogh 360-degree India will illuminate a fascinating journey for visitors

Putting into use ultramodern technology organised by notable audio-visual creators, Van Gogh 360-degree India will design a fascinating expedition into the universe of the renowned post-impressionist artist. This never-seen-before exhibition in India will be displaying over 300 of Van Gogh’s unbelievably top-notch works. Drenched in the floor-to-ceiling breathtaking projections arousing the legend’s work and enlightening the mind of brilliance! Hiking through monstrous projections that feature intricate details, vibrant colours, meanings, depths, and smooth strokes of the brush, the multimedia exhibition will promisingly carry the beholders into a prismatic world altogether.

Have a look at the dates and tickets for the exhibition

The details for the exhibition in Delhi and Bengaluru are yet to be disclosed. Do keep an eye on this article for any future updates.

The tickets for the Mumbai exhibition will be scheduled in slots of 45 minutes to an hour. Visitors have already started booking their tickets so try and buckle up at the earliest.

The show is said to carry on every day from IST 10:00 am to IST 9:00 pm, with the latest entry at IST 8:00 pm.

The tickets for the daytime would cost you Rs 999 and for the evening slot, it will cost you Rs 1,099 from Monday to Thursday.

Additionally, from Friday to Saturday, the daytime tickets will cost you Rs 1,299 and the evening slot ticket will cost you Rs 1,399.

However, the anytime-entry ticket will cost you an additional Rs 200. Four-year-old children or children younger than that do not need a ticket plus, the wheelchair facility is also accessible.

