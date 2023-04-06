The Van Gogh immersive exhibition is about to make an appearance in Delhi this week

After a successful stint in Mumbai, the Van Gogh immersive exhibition is making its way to Delhi on 10 April, and the showcase will continue in the capital city till 30 April 2023. The exhibit will also go to Goa, Bengaluru, Surat, Ahmedabad, Indore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata, Nagpur, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, and even Kochi later this year.

The luxuriant Dutch Painter Vincent van Gogh is regarded as one of the most prominent examples in Western Art history. He painted beyond 2,100 artworks that are positioned in collections and galleries globally. The famous display of his artworks debuted in India in Mumbai on 20 January 2023.

Van Gogh 360-degree in Delhi

The hypnotic adventure will be a clash of art and technology wherein, there will be the presence of ultramodern projection worked out by distinguished audio-visual designers. The extensive floor-to-ceiling projections will amaze the audiences and enlighten minds with the unreal creations of the legendary artist. Van Gogh 360-degree India’s spokesperson, Nikhil Chinapa shared – “Van Gogh 360-degree received a tremendously warm welcome in Mumbai having sold out weeks before we even opened doors, and van Gogh fans and art lovers in Delhi are in for a treat.” He further shared that- “The level of interest we’ve received from schools, as well as young content creators, shows that immersive art is an excellent platform to introduce global art to the younger generation.”

About Vincent van Gogh and the immersive art experience

Van Gogh 360-degree, a multimedia mesmeric artistic affair exhibits the astonishing colours of Vincent Van Gogh’s most quintessential works in an unparalleled carnival. Vincent van Gogh popularly only dealt with a couple of paintings before he passed away. The 19th-century terrific painter was never really acknowledged for his paintings while he was alive. But today, especially specifying the current era, his paintings are looked upon, highly praised and are taken utmost inspiration from.

The Van Gogh exhibition in India will illuminate a fascinating journey for visitors

The Van Gogh exhibition in India will design a fascinating expedition into the universe of the renowned post-impressionist artist. This exhibition will be displaying over 300 of Van Gogh’s unbelievably top-notch works. Walking through projections that feature intricate details, vibrant colours, meanings, depths, and smooth strokes of the brush, the multimedia exhibition will carry the beholders into a prismatic world altogether.

Have a look at the dates and tickets for the exhibition

The Delhi exhibition will be hosted in DLF CyberCity (Building 10, Surface Parking, DLF Cybercity, Gurugram – 122002)

Tickets for the exhibition, presented by Absolut Glassware and DLF, have already been on sale since 6 February 2023, on Book My Show

The public sale of the tickets began on 8 February 2023

It might take 45 minutes to 1 hour to enjoy the entire experience

It will remain shut on Mondays apart from 10 April which is also a Monday and the first day of the exhibit

The exhibition will start at 4:00 pm and continue till 9:30 pm on Tuesdays. The last entry will be at 9:00 pm

From Wednesday to Sunday, it will start at 9:00 am and continue till 11:00 am. It will again resume at 4:00 pm and continue till 9:30 pm

The last entry will be as usual at 9:00 pm

The exhibition will remain closed during the afternoon

Regular weekday entry (Tuesday – Friday) starts at INR 699

Regular weekend entry (Saturday – Sunday) starts at INR 999

Hero Image Credit: Redd F/Unsplash; Feature Image Credit: Redd F/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Travel+Leisure India and South Asia.