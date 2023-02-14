Anne Marie to CKay: VH1 Supersonic festival has a starry lineup for 2023

Wildly popular multi-genre music festival VH1 Supersonic will bring together some of the best-known names in the industry under one roof in Pune this 2023. This includes the likes of Anne Marie, CKay, Tyga, Farhan Akhtar, Prateek Kuhad, and more. Here’s all about the event which is set to take off from February 24-26.

Mahalakshmi Lawns will light up with the tunes of EDM, Rock, Indie, Pop, Techno, Hip-Hop, Reggae, and more this February. The occasion? VH1 Supersonic music festival 2023 – known to pair the most eclectic set of genres with art, fashion, and delicious food and drinks. Marking its return after three years – there were a host of speculations regarding the lineup, in particular the headliners. This was recently revealed to be U.K. pop artist Anne-Marie and Nigerian singer CKay – both performing in India for the very first time. Joining them are a host of artists from across India and the globe.

VH1 Supersonic festival 2023 features multiple genres

Other notable international artists include American rapper Tyga, electronic duo Bob Moses, British DJ-producers CamelPhat. The latter two represent the festival’s bustling electronic and techno music itinerary – further elevated by German producer and DJ Innellea aka Michael Miethig, Luke Slater, Hannes Beiger, Ida Engberg. Closer home – helmed by DJ Nikhil Chinapa – are OAFF, Savera, and FILM a.k.a Sanil Sudan. That aside, popular performers and singers like Prateek Kuhad, DIVINE, Anuv Jain, Farhan Akhtar have geared up to set the stage on fire.

Indie artists like Anushka, OX7GEN, Sunflower Tape Machine, RANJ x Clifr, and Stalvart John have created quite the buzz as well. Other performers include Anyasa, Arjun Vagale, Dj Bill Brewster, Kohra, Zokhuma, BLOT!, Peter Cat Recording Co., Lifafa, Bullzeye, and Sequ3l, Begum, Easy Wanderlings, Hamza Rahimtula RANJ x Clifr, T.ILL Apes, Tyrell Sub, Corp live, Bee Wise, Earl Gateshead, General Zooz Harshal, I-tal Soup feat David Goren, Leah, Mozez x PlanB, Ninjadread, Petah Sunday, Parallel Live, Praise Jah Sound, Sanyas-I, Sourfunk x Joven Roy, Sunflower, Tape Machines, and Yash Nirwan, amongst others.

As per a report by Free Press Journal, these artists will take over five distinct stages – the main being dedicated to Pop, Hip Hop, Jazz and Indie Pop. Another stage will feature live music and a car show (NEXA) while the reggae stage will host techno and artists. There’s also a beer garden in store complementing bites from Smoke House Deli, Salt Water Cafe, Slink & Bardot, Boss Burger, Dope Coffee, SOCIAL, and more. Also on the cards? A Superstreet Arena featuring fashion wear, NFT, and augmented reality art – amongst others.

Tickets: INR 3,500 approx

Book your tickets here.

All images: Courtesy Shutterstock/VH1 Supersonic Music Festival